Here Are All the U.S. Medal Winners at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics got underway with a spectacular Opening Ceremony July 26, with fans being treated to performances from Lady Gaga, Aya Nakamura, French metal band Gojira and, in a stunning capstone, the first live performance from Celine Dion in more than four years.

Now, eyes are squarely on the real stars of the Olympics: the athletes.

Team USA, a traditional Summer Olympics stalwart, didn’t waste any time finding their way to the podium. Boasting a galaxy of stars, including Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, LeBron James, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and so many more, this may be a popular pub trivia question in years to come: who won the first medal for the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Well, the answer arrived early on the morning of Saturday, July 27: divers Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, who took silver in the women’s synchronized 3m springboard. For Bacon, 27, this is her first taste of Olympic competition. Cook, 30, was part of Team USA at the 2016 Rio Games. It was the United States’ first medal in synchronized springboard since 2012, when Kelci Bryant and Abby Johnston won silver in London.

Speaking to NBC after their win, Bacon shared that, “I’m just so in shock and ecstatic … it feels unbelievable.

Cook said winning her first Olympics medal “means everything in the world to me.” Joining her on screen from their home in Illinois were Cook’s sister and her family and the group shared an emotional congratulations.

Who will join them in Olympic medal success? We’ll soon see. Here’s a running list of all the U.S. medal winners:

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook

Diving, Women’s 3m Synchro Springboard

Silver Medal

Silver Medalists, Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team United States pose with their medals after the Medal Ceremony after competing in the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Bacon and Cook narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and, at the time, Bacon considered retiring from competitive diving, according to USA Today. But she kept at it and her persistence paid off in Paris. The pair finished in second behind gold medal winners Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen of China, and in front of bronze medal winners Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen of Great Britain.