LeBron James to Carry the U.S. Flag During Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Team USA has spoken. LeBron James has been chosen by his fellow Olympians to be the U.S. flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The U.S. delegation bestowed the honor on James, who will be competing in his fourth Olympics as the U.S. men’s basketball team looks for its fifth consecutive gold medal and eighth in the last nine Olympics dating back to the historic 1992 Dream Team.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James, the face of the NBA for the last two decades, said.

“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations,” the 39-year-old said. “Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

LeBron James reacts during team warm up before the USA V South Sudan, USA basketball showcase in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games at The O2 Arena on July 20th, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will announce Tuesday a female athlete who will carry the American flag. The U.S. delegation, like all others in the Games, will travel along the Seine River Friday afternoon by boat before reaching the Trocadero, where the more traditional Olympic ceremonies, such as the torch lighting, will take place. The U.S. boat will be second to last, in a nod to its role as host of the next Summer Olympics, set for 2028 in Los Angeles. Host nation France will be the final nation parading up the river.

“Being selected by your teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor – and a testament to LeBron’s passion for Team USA and his dedication to his sport. We will watch with great pride as the flag bearers lead our athletes who are about to embark on a remarkable journey together," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement announcing James’ honor.

James was nominated by Steph Curry and U.S. Basketball. Previous U.S. flag bearers include Sue Bird (2021) and Michael Phelps (2016).

In a video posted on X by USA Basketball, Curry informed James he'd been selected for the honor during what looks like a team meeting. James smiles, nods and taps his chest after hearing the news.

James and the rest of his U.S. compatriots will open Olympic action Sunday, July 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET with a matchup against Serbia (to be broadcast on NBC). Following that will be games against South Sudan (July 31 at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network) and Puerto Rico (August 3 at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBC) before the knockout rounds begin.