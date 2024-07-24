The tennis player reveals why it's such a special honor to be selected to represent her nation alongside NBA great LeBron James.

See the Sweet Moment Coco Gauff Finds Out She’s a Flag Bearer for the Team USA

American tennis superstar Cori “Coco” Gauff will be going for the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but before she swings the racket, she’ll perform an even greater task: carrying the American flag for Team USA at the Opening Ceremony.

When Gauff found out she’d be carrying the flag alongside NBA star LeBron James, she covered her mouth in surprise. Being selected is a particularly big honor as only one male and one female athlete are selected to carry their respective nation's flag.

“Oh, I was not expecting that!” the 20-year-old exclaimed in front of her teammates.

Gauff, who was the first American teenager to win the U.S. Open in nearly 25 years when she claimed the crown in September 2023, believed she was just taking pictures in her Opening Ceremony outfit when she found out the news.

“I was completely shocked, like it never would have crossed my mind,” Gauff told TODAY. “Yeah. I have no words, honestly.”

RELATED: The Heartfelt Reason Team USA Cries Hearing the National Anthem at the Olympics

Fellow Team USA members voted for her, making her the first American tennis player to be a flag bearer at the Olympics. To highlight her special role, she was given a white version of the Ralph Lauren Opening Ceremony blazer.

“It made me cry actually…I didn’t want to cry in front of my teammates… but when I called my mom I started crying, because I think it’s even more special that so many incredible people think I’m worthy of this,” Gauff said on TODAY. “It means a lot, truly.”

Where is Coco Gauff from? Gauff was born in Delray Beach, Florida, about an hour north of Miami. After briefly living in Atlanta for a few years, her family returned to Delray Beach when she was seven to make sure she had the best training opportunities in the city known for its tennis stars. Gauff’s father, a Delray Beach native, learned to play tennis on hallowed ground: the courts at Pompey Park in Delray Beach, the same courts where Venus and Serena Williams also learned the game, according to Florida Tennis. The Williams sisters helped to turn Delray Beach into the center of the tennis world, and Coco Gauff carried on that tradition. “It has definitely become a hub for tennis for sure,” said Gasner Delvarin Jr., a local resident and tennis enthusiast, to WLRN. “When you have those top players coming down to train and live here, I think that says a lot about the growth of tennis.” Gauff’s fellow American flag bearer in Paris will be one of her childhood idols: NBA superstar LeBron James, who played for the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014 and won two NBA championships with the team. He currently plays with the Los Angeles Lakers. Gauff told TODAY despite her admiration for James, she’s never met him in person — although he did once direct message her on Instagram with congratulations. “I went to a bunch of Miami Heat games when I was a kid, and some recent games, but I’ve never actually met him, so it’s a cool circumstance to be meeting him, and I guess I’ll actually get to know him a little bit,” Gauff said.

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff celebrates her announcement as the US Flag Bearer at the Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Lands in Paris ahead of Olympics, Will Carry Iconic Torch

Who is Coco Gauff dating? Although Coco Gauff has a boyfriend, his identity remains a mystery. In an interview with Time in April 2024, Gauff shared they’ve been dating about a year, and she prefers to keep his identity private, though she did reveal he’s from Atlanta, and not famous. “This is my first real relationship. To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective,” she said. Coco Gauff winner of women's championship of US Open and parents pose with trophy in front of fountain at Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Gauff didn’t attend the 2021 Tokyo Olympics because she tested positive for COVID. This time around, she’ll have support from not only her boyfriend, but her family, as she pursues Olympic gold.

“I knew in 2020 when I got that letdown I was going to do everything I can to be here in Paris,” Gauff said on TODAY. “It’s crazy how some of the darkest moments in your life can prep you for the biggest one, and not only am I here playing my first Olympics, I have the honor to be the flag bearer.”

Gauff is feeling confident going into the tennis competition.

“I’m feeling great,” she said on TODAY. “I’m excited to be back on clay. I love clay. I love Paris!”

Coco Gauff Shares Updates on TikTok

The tennis player continues to share glimpses of her time in Paris on her social media accounts, including TikTok. In one such video, she detailed her trip to the French capital and showed off her bedroom in the Olympic Village.