Snoop Dogg Lands in Paris ahead of Olympics, Will Carry Iconic Torch

The special correspondent is on the ground in the capital of France and he's brought his special brand of magic to the Games.

Vive la Snoop!

NBC 2024 Olympics special correspondent Snoop Dogg has arrived in Paris and, suddenly, the City of Light is more lit than ever.

Chalk up the next-level glow to the 52-year-old American rapper and Olympics superfan’s go-go-go enthusiasm for the Games.

Bank on Snoop’s singular personality and point of view to come through as he covers sports and Paris landmarks for NBC and Peacock. In fact, that signature flare is already coming through.

After touching down in the host city, Snoop captured the experience of being part of the global event with a tweet and a photo of himself: “U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg.”

We totally diggg.

Snoop Dogg, Olympic Torchbearer

Snoop Dogg poses for photos during Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 Summer Olympics on July 21, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

And the good news keeps dropping (like it's hot). Snoop will be one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Opening Ceremony in Paris on Friday, CNN reported.

Scanning Instagram, it’s clear that he’s already been busy bringing what he called “that Snoop style to the mix” in Paris, just like he did during Track & Field Trials when he put his special spin — and gift for rhyme — on calling a steeplechase race.

Snoop's spirit shone through when he had his official Team USA headshots taken. Dressed in red, white, and blue, he beamed brighter than the happiest kid in the world on picture day.

“I’m official. I’m like a referee with a whistle,” Snoop said, primping just a bit for the camera before offering instructions for the photographer.

“Make sure you get that GOAT,” Snoop said to the photographer. “You see that GOAT?” referring to the image of Team USA runner Noah Lyles on his T-shirt beneath his zip-up jacket.

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps responded to Snoop’s tweet with three fire emojis. We’ll take them as Olympic flames.

Snoop Meets the Fencing Team

Snoop Dogg tries on clothes during Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at Polo Ralph Lauren on July 21, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

In another NBC Sports Insta post, Snoop took a stab at giving Team USA women fencers a pointer or two. He surprised them during their photo sesh and posed alongside the ladies.

The most delightful sound you’ll hear is that of a group of elite athletes giggling with delight at the presence of Snoop, so check out the post. “I didn’t realize,” Team USA fencer Lauren Scruggs exclaims on Insta. “I was like who is this?”

Another one of Snoop’s posts from Paris showed him climbing atop a podium and dressed as though he’s in a medal ceremony. “As I take the stand to win my gold medal,” said Snoop, who struck a few poses — a wave, hand on his heart, and outstretched arms.

Back in December when NBC announced that Snoop Dogg had joined the ranks of the reporters for the Games, he expressed his pure joy over the position, saying, “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris.”

It’s going to be fun watching Snoop do the same.