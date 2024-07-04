Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Remember When Snoop Dogg Guest Starred on SVU as a Diss Track-Rapping Suspect?
Not only was Snoop Dogg's Law & Order guest appearance a grand-slam, but his twist on the SVU intro is a hit.
Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has brushed shoulders with dozens of talented Law & Order: Special Victims Unit guest stars in her day. Still, one of her most unforgettable celebrity brush-ins was with SVU guest star Snoop Dogg.
The rapper, actor, Paris Olympics commentator, and Coach of The Voice has donned many hats during his sprawling career, and his stint as an SVU guest star is a gem.
His SVU arrival was met with sheer excitement from Ice T on social media, who was overjoyed to share the screen alongside a fellow rapping legend. In honor of the guest appearances, Snoop Dogg performed his own rendition of SVU's iconic opening monologue, cementing his space in the Law & Order fandom forever and always.
When was Snoop Dogg on SVU?
Snoop guest starred in Law & Order: SVU Season 20, Episode 22 ("Diss") in 2019.
According to Ice T (who plays detective Fin Tutuola on the show), the appearance was Snoop's idea.
“[Snoop’s] like, ‘Yo, cuz. Let me tell you, I ain't going to lie to you, Ice. I ain't never watched your show. Yo, homie, me and wifey watched that thing for like 24 hours, man," Ice T told Entertainment Weekly in February. "I was like, ‘So what are you saying? You want to be on the show? Let me put your name in the hat.”
“Like in the next three episodes, they had Snoop on, and we had a great time,” he added.
Who was Snoop Dogg's character R.B. Banks on SVU?
Snoop guest starred as hip hop artist R.B. Banks — the episode's red herring suspect.
Banks got involved in a high-profile case amid his ongoing diss track war with rival rapper Justin “Snake” Anderson (Orlando Jones), who happened to be a childhood friend of Fin's.
Snake's pop star wife, Dallas Monroe (Amber Stevens West), was badly beaten by an unknown assailant who broke into his home while Snake was performing. The couple had a history of domestic dispute reports, so detectives brought Snake in for questioning despite his alibi. But when Dallas woke up from a coma, she swore it wasn't him.
The detectives then learned that Banks — who was one of Snake's rivals — had recently written a diss track with lyrics about Dallas, prompting them to visit his studio.
Banks shrugged off the squad and maintaining his innocence, revealing that the beef started after Snake accused him of using a ghostwriter to record his tracks. Banks then insisted he was at home alone during the attack, and his doorman could confirm.
His alibi, however, was flimsy. Later, acting on a hunch after news of Banks' questioning made the papers, Benson and Fin intercepted a would-be shootout between the two rappers outside of Banks' studio. During the dust-up, Banks taunted Snake by proudly confessing to having done something to Dallas.
Benson arrested him
But as soon as he and Benson returned to the precinct, Banks claimed he was referring to his lyrics about her. Benson then pointed out that his alibi didn't line up, and Banks eventually agreed to provide the name of one of his mistresses to confirm his actual whereabouts during the assault.
His mistress confirmed his actual alibi, and the squad cut him loose. (They also let Snake know that Banks wasn't responsible, to head off any future violence.)
