Remember When Snoop Dogg Guest Starred on SVU as a Diss Track-Rapping Suspect?

Who was Snoop Dogg's character R.B. Banks on SVU?

Snoop guest starred as hip hop artist R.B. Banks — the episode's red herring suspect.

Banks got involved in a high-profile case amid his ongoing diss track war with rival rapper Justin “Snake” Anderson (Orlando Jones), who happened to be a childhood friend of Fin's.

Snake's pop star wife, Dallas Monroe (Amber Stevens West), was badly beaten by an unknown assailant who broke into his home while Snake was performing. The couple had a history of domestic dispute reports, so detectives brought Snake in for questioning despite his alibi. But when Dallas woke up from a coma, she swore it wasn't him.

The detectives then learned that Banks — who was one of Snake's rivals — had recently written a diss track with lyrics about Dallas, prompting them to visit his studio.

Banks shrugged off the squad and maintaining his innocence, revealing that the beef started after Snake accused him of using a ghostwriter to record his tracks. Banks then insisted he was at home alone during the attack, and his doorman could confirm.

His alibi, however, was flimsy. Later, acting on a hunch after news of Banks' questioning made the papers, Benson and Fin intercepted a would-be shootout between the two rappers outside of Banks' studio. During the dust-up, Banks taunted Snake by proudly confessing to having done something to Dallas.

Benson arrested him

But as soon as he and Benson returned to the precinct, Banks claimed he was referring to his lyrics about her. Benson then pointed out that his alibi didn't line up, and Banks eventually agreed to provide the name of one of his mistresses to confirm his actual whereabouts during the assault.

His mistress confirmed his actual alibi, and the squad cut him loose. (They also let Snake know that Banks wasn't responsible, to head off any future violence.)