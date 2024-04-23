Snoop Dogg Wearing Pink and Having Tea with His Granddaughter Cordoba Is Too Cute

Snoop Dogg is preparing for his role as a correspondent in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the best way.

In a hilarious Instagram video, the always mellow rapper introduced us to his expert "French teacher": his 5-year-old granddaughter, Cordoba.

In the clip, Cordoba taught him to say the words "ice cream," "Eiffel Tower," and "goodbye" in French. The best part? They were both decked out in matching pink, and politely sipped on teacups the entire time. Pinkies out!

"Well, there you have it. I got me some French lessons, learned a couple of words, little bit of etiquette, how to pour some tea, and how to eat some candy," Snoop Dogg told fans at the end of the clip with a sly nod.

Snoop Dogg's other cute moments with his granddaughters

Snoop loves spending precious time with his grandbabies. In February, he posted the most adorable video of Cordoba and her 3-year-old sister, Chateau, dancing away in a recording studio. In the clip, Snoop encourages the little girls to jump and spin around while upbeat techno music plays.

Earlier, on January 7, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper proudly shared a snapshot of three of his granddaughters rocking matching bows.

What to know about Snoop Dogg's children and grandchildren

Snoop Dogg has four children: Corde, 29, Cordell, 26, and Cori 24, with his wife of nearly 27 years, Shante Broadus; and Julian, 25, from a previous relationship.

Shante Broadus and Snoop Dogg attend the premiere of "Dear Mama" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

Corde made Snoop a grandfather when he had his son Zion in 2012, and his daughter, Eleven Love, was born in 2018. Meanwhile, Cordell is the father of Cordoba and Chateau.

In a 2023 interview with People, Snoop Dogg opened up about what being a grandfather means to him. "I am a grandfather of six, with one on the way. And my grandkids are my everything because they all individually get a piece of my heart and they're different," he said to the outlet.

He continued: "My grandpa was my best friend and for me to be that for my grandkids is showing that I actually did well and I was able to outlive the circumstances. Now I can look back — I can teach those who want to get to this level. Or at least give them a blueprint and help them avoid some of the traps that had to deal with."