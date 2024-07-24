The Heartfelt Reason Team USA Cries Hearing the National Anthem at the Olympics

Gold-medal winners explain the powerful emotions they feel when hearing the national anthem at the Games.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, as with the Games before now, the medal ceremonies transcend the athletes' individual achievements and become a celebration of the winners' countries.

And, when an Olympian hears their national anthem, it can be hard for many to avoid the waterworks. Hearing the national anthem at these Olympic ceremonies is the ultimate validation of years of hard work and, for many athletes, the emotional impact of hearing those songs evokes memories of their journey to the podium.

The music becomes not just a symbol of the unwavering support from their loved ones, coaches, and fans at home, but a sonic reminder to the countless training sessions and mental challenges they've faced to reach the Olympic Games.

Watch former Team USA Olympians get in their feelings as the national anthem plays here.

Why Team USA Chokes Up Hearing the National Anthem at the Olympics

Gold medalists Nathan Adrian, Ryan Held, Michael Phelps sing the national anthem during the medal ceremony for the Final of the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Youtube/NBC

Take, for instance, the iconic moment when Olympian Christian Taylor took home the gold medal for the Triple Jump during the 2012 London Olympics — or when he achieved the feat again during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. "It's all eyes on you and the flag," Taylor remembered during a promo for the last Summer Olympics. (He retired from the sport in July.)

Maya Moore, the famed Basketball Olympian who won a gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics and again in 2016, recalled the rush of pride after hearing "The Star-Spangled Banner" while standing alongside Team USA on the podium. "You've heard your anthem a million times before, but it means a little bit more when you're doing it with a gold medal around your neck." (She retired from the sport in 2019.)

Gold medalists Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Angel Mccoughtry celebrate during the medal ceremony after the Women's Basketball competition on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1 on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

If anyone knows anything about dedication, it's USA Olympian Justin Gatlin — the track and field powerhouse who collected five Olympic medals in his career. Gatlin recalled his experience during the 2004 Athens, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio Olympics.

"The moment is surreal, you know," Gatlin recalled. "Everyone says, 'Man, if they get on top of that podium, they're going to cry, they're going sing their anthem.' To me, time just stops. All the hard work that you have put in to get to that moment, and you realize — that moment is there." (He retired in 2022.)

Gold medallist Missy Franklin (R) and bronze medallist Elizabeth Beisel (L) celebrate following the medal ceremony for the Women's 200m Backstroke Final on Day 7 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre on August 3, 2012 in London, England Photo: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

"You realize, in that moment, that this is so much bigger than just yourself," five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin revealed. "It was a medal for your country." (She retired in 2018.)

Alex Morgan and her teammate sing the national anthem during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Youtube/NBC

As a powerful conduit of history, emotion, and patriotism, the national anthems are a timeless highlight of the Olympic ceremonies. Whether you're a fan of watching gymnastics legends like Simone Biles or swimming stars like Katie Ledecky, the Olympics have a thrilling event for everyone.

The Summer Olympics kick off on July 26 and conclude on August 11 with the Closing Ceremony.