Olympic Tennis 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Get all the information on where and when to watch the tennis competition at the Summer Games in Paris.

Tennis made its Olympic debut in 1896 for men and in 1900 for women, but it was discontinued after 1924. It returned as a full medal sport in 1988, according to Olympics.com.

The sport’s inclusion in the Olympics adds a unique dimension to the 2024 Paris Games, blending the prestige of Grand Slam tournaments with the spirit of national pride.

In recent years, superstars of the sport have served and volleyed their way to gold, including Serena Williams and Venus Williams, who have won eight Olympic titles between them. You won’t want to miss a minute of the action, when Team USA tennis aces take to the court.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

Key athletes to watch

In tennis, rankings during a 12-month period on the men's and women's determine who will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. This year that window closed on June 10. Eleven men and women made the team.

Coco Gauff, 20, currently savoring a career-high No. 2 world ranking, UPI reported, was the first Team USA tennis player to punch a ticket to Paris.

Cori Gauff of the United States in action against Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the Junior Girls' Singles Final at the US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2017 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Gauff, who grew up in Delray Beach, Florida, made the Tokyo 2020 team, but withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19. She’s looking forward to another opportunity.

“One of the goals I wrote down on my vision thing … was to win a medal in the Olympics,” she told NBC Sports, adding that didn’t really care “what event it is in” before modifying that thought. “Obviously I want to win in singles.”

For No. 5-ranked Jessica Pegula, 30, the 2024 Games will be the second Olympics for this tennis phenom from Buffalo, New York.

She clinched her fifth singles title and first on grass with a win at Berlin Open in June. To get there she had to blow past Gauff in the semifinal. In Paris, she’ll play singles and doubles with Gauff.

RELATED: Sha’Carri Richardson's Reaction To Meeting Snoop Dogg Is So Relatable (VIDEO)

On the men’s side, keep your eye on Taylor Fritz, a 26-year-old player from Rancho Santa Fe, California, who achieved a career-high No. 5 singles ranking last year.

“I always loved team sports and I’ve always loved to represent Team USA in Davis Cup and the United Cup, so this is the ultimate,” Fritz told People.

“I’m just looking forward to the whole experience,” he added, “and being around so many incredible athletes.”

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more.

Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for Olympic Tennis events

Saturday, July 27

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles First Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles First Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles First Round

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles First Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles First Round

Sunday, July 28

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles First Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles First Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles First Round

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles First Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles First Round

Monday, July 29

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Second Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Second Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Second Round

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles Second Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

Tuesday, July 30

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Third Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Third Round

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles Third Round

Wednesday, July 31

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Third Round

7:24 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

7:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Semifinal

8:48 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Semifinal

9:20 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

10:12 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal

11:15 a.m. ET: Mx Doubles Quarterfinal

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Third Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

Thursday, August 1

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Semifinal

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Semifinal

7:40 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Semifinal

9:20 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Semifinal

11:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Semifinal

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles Semifinal

Friday, August 2

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Bronze Final

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Semifinal

9:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Bronze Final

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Bronze Final

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Semifinal

3:00 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Gold Final

Saturday, August 3

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Bronze Final

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Gold Final

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Gold Final

Sunday, August 4

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Bronze Final

8:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Gold Final

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Gold Final