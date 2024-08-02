Simone Biles' G.O.A.T. Necklace Is a Message to Her Fans, and Her Haters (PHOTOS)

Simone Biles is leaning into her title as “Greatest of All Time” after earning gold in the women’s all-around gymnastic competition at the 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles has long been dubbed the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) — and now she has the necklace to prove it.

Just moments after winning her second all-around Olympic title Thursday in Paris, Biles was spotted wearing a diamond encrusted goat necklace to signify her place in the American history books.

"My G.O.A.T. necklace is just kind of an ode, because some people love it and some people hate it, so it's like the best of both worlds," Biles told reporters as she showed off the new bling, according to USA Today. "I was like, 'OK, if it goes well, we'll wear the G.O.A.T. necklace. I know people will go crazy over it.'"

Biles commissioned the necklace, which is adorned with 546 diamonds, from Los Angeles jeweler Janet Heller Fine Jewelry, according to an Instagram post from the company.

RELATED: Simone Biles Reveals the Gymnastics Team’s “Official” Nickname — And an NSFW One

“Crafted with meticulous precision, this piece reflects her dedication, perseverance, and the spirit that has inspired generations,” they wrote, along with a video giving some close-up shots of the necklace.

US' Simone Biles poses with her goat necklace after the artistic gymnastics women's all around final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 1, 2024. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Biles earned the distinction as the most decorated American gymnast in history earlier in the week after she helped lead the U.S. Women’s Gymnastic team to a team gold medal — her eighth Olympic medal since her career began — then added another gold medal to the mix in the individual all-around competition Thursday.

She’ll have the chance to add three more medals to her collection before the Summer Games end in the individual apparatus competitions, starting Saturday.

US' Simone Biles poses with her goat necklace after the artistic gymnastics women's all around final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 1, 2024. Photo: Loic Venance/AFP

What is the meaning behind Simone Biles’ G.O.A.T. necklace? The necklace is an empowering symbol to her fans — and her haters — that she’s back on top after she was forced to pull out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after suffering a debilitating case of the twisties, a dangerous mental affliction that causes gymnasts to lose their sense of space and dimension mid-air. Many wondered if the disappointing setback would be the end of Biles’ long career, especially after she took a two-year hiatus from competition, but Biles got back in the gym, took steps to protect her mental health and ultimately proved she still has what it takes to be a champion.

US' Simone Biles poses with her goat necklace after the artistic gymnastics women's all around final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 1, 2024. Photo: Loic Venance/AFP

In an interview with the BBC, Biles said she thought it would be “really special” to have the necklace made in a nod to the nickname fans and commentators have bestowed upon her for years, according to People.

And she shared that it isn’t the only goat-themed memento that has inspired her to reach for the top. “In the village I have like a stuffed goat, just to get a reminder: ‘You can go out there, you can do it, you’ve done it before, so let’s go,’” she told the BBC.

RELATED: Suni Lee and Simone Biles' Reaction to Seeing Their Families at the Olympics Is So Pure

Simone Biles’ Cute Moment with Husband Jonathan Owens After the Women’s All-Around Final

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are RELATIONSHIP GOALS! ð«¶ #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/Qoz8L9B1xo — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 2, 2024

As Biles flipped, tumbled, and vaulted her way to victory Thursday night, the stands were filled with celebrities — like Steph Curry, Seth Rogan and Tony Hawk — cheering her and Team USA on, but it was her husband Jonathan Owens who was clearly one of her biggest fans.

Owens was spotted in the stands, next to Biles' parents Ronald and Nellie Biles, meticulously taking notes throughout the competition with a special pen he bought earlier that day at the Louvre Museum, according to his Instagram Stories.

Family members of Simone Biles of Team United States, (L-R) her husband Jonathan Owens and parents Nellie and Ronald Biles look on prior to the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“I can’t wait to be able to support her,” the Bears player told reporters at training camp before the Games began, according to People. “It’s the person you love most, man, and you see them out there in a position where someone could get hurt and you care. I’m just holding my breath and I have my little piece of paper right there ready, calculating everything, so I can’t wait."

After Biles finished her final rotation on the floor and realized she’d earned enough to secure her spot at the top, she looked for Owens in the stands. They each made a heart sign using their hands in an adorable moment captured by NBC Sports.

“Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are RELATIONSHIP GOALS!” they captioned the dual snapshots on X, formally known as Twitter.