Kendall Jenner, Steph Curry, and the athletes' families were in the crowd to watch the all-around individual finals.

Suni Lee and Simone Biles' Reaction to Seeing Their Families at the Olympics Is So Pure

There were good vibes aplenty as the individual all-around women's gymnastics competition came to a close at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles and Suni Lee's years of hard work and training paid off (again). The Team USA gymnasts stuck the landing time after time, with Biles efforts earning her the gold and Lee taking bronze.

It was a historic moment for Biles, who is officially the first American to win gold twice in the Olympic all-around, according to NBC News. And prior to this accomplishment, Biles was the most decorated gymnast when taking her world championship titles into account. But now she can claim the title as the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, having beaten Shannon Miller's record of seven Olympic medals at this year's Summer Games. She rounds out the competition with nine medals, including six gold.

Despite all that was riding on their performances, Biles and Lee remained upbeat, partly in thanks to their family and friends cheering them on from the bleachers and beyond.

The Lee and Biles Families Are in the House

Safe to say Simone Bilesâ family loved her beam routine.



#ParisOlympics

Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, and her sister, Adria, were spotted in the crowd wearing shirts with Biles' face on it and the words "Team Biles." The proud family members have been cheering Biles on throughout her Olympic journey.

Meanwhile, Lee often looked to the audience to catch a glimpse of her mother, Yeev Thoj, and sister, Shyenne Lee.

Minnesota Gymnasts Cheer for Suni

The young girls at Suni Leeâs home gym in Minnesota are gathered to watch her in the all-around final.



#ParisOlympics

Cameras briefly took viewers to Lee's home gym, Midwest Gymnastics in Little Canada, where a crowd had gathered to cheer on the Minnesotan.

Lee's former coach, Puner Koy, had watched with pride as the 21-year-old won the team finals on Tuesday. "I think this is kind of her arena. I think that's where she's most calm and that's when her world's most settled. It's her thing," he told CBS News.

Biles and Lee Cheer on Brazil's Rebeca Andrade

Throughout the event, Biles and Lee were heard celebrating their competitors, often hugging their counterparts as they returned to the sidelines. One clip shows Biles giving silver-medalist Rebeca Andrade a quick embrace, while commentator Laurie Hernandez noted in the broadcast that Biles voice can be heard during the athlete's vault routine.

Steph Curry, Kendall Jenner, and More Stars Spotted

Steph Curry pulled up to witness greatness in the womenâs all-around final.



#ParisOlympics

Since the Paris Olympics kicked off on July 26, numerous celebrities have been photographed attending events, with Nicole Kidman and Greta Gerwig both attending earlier gymnastics competitions.

At the individual all-around finals, Team USA's own Steph Curry and more basketball players took advantage of their break and watched the competition.

Keeping up with the Olympics.



Kendall Jenner is in attendance at the womenâs all-around final.



#ParisOlympics

Other A-list attendees of the event included Martha Stewart, Tony Hawk, Seth Rogen, Tony Parker, Kendall Jenner, Bill Gates, and soccer player Zinedine Zidane, according to Vogue.

Of the bunch, Jenner looked the most patriotic and Closing Ceremony-ready, wearing a jacket designed by Ralph Lauren for the upcoming Closing Ceremony. She took multiple selfies in the red, white, and blue outfit.

Lee and Biles Wave the American Flag

All the feels for Simone Biles and Suni Lee. #ParisOlympics

After Biles and Lee confirmed their spots on the podium, they proudly waved to the audience as they held the American flag in their hands. The two teammates have supported each other throughout the Olympics and are often seen giving each other pep talks during the competition. Cameras caught Biles saying "I'm so proud of you" to Lee after she completed her floor routine.

But the Games aren't over just yet. This Saturday, Biles and teammate Jade Carey will participate in the vault finals. On Sunday, Lee will have the chance to medal in the uneven bars. Lastly, Monday will see Jordan Chiles and Biles compete in the floor finals, the final event in the gymnastics competition.