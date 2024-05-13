How to Watch 2024 Olympic Men’s Basketball Tournament & Schedule

The United States, led by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry, are looking to bring home its 17th gold medal, but the international competition will be as tough as it's ever been.

It’s hard to imagine a Summer Olympics without basketball, and perhaps even harder still to imagine it without a U.S. team competing for another gold medal in the sport.

Since basketball first became an Olympics sport in 1936, there have been 20 tournaments to determine hardcourt supremacy. The United States has walked away with gold 16 times, a mark of dominance seldom seen in sports.

And in the process, the U.S. has provided some of the most indelible moments in Olympics history. Who can forget the 1992 Dream Team, which saw professional NBA stars enter the Olympics for the first time, delighting crowds with its sheer talent and star power in Barcelona?

Well, it’s time to make some more memories, and the United States is sending some of its all-time greats like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry to the 2024 Paris Olympics to bring home gold once more. But, as has been a growing trend over the last couple of decades, the international game is growing stronger, and victory is by no means assured.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Olympics Men’s Basketball Tournament in Paris.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony of the United States celebrate after they won against Spain during the Men's Basketball gold medal game on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympics Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 12, 2012 in London, England. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Who’s qualified for the Olympics 5 x 5 Men’s Basketball Tournament? Twelve nations will vie for gold in men’s basketball, though only eight of those teams have been determined. Here’s who have earned their tickets to Paris so far: United States

France

Australia

Canada

Germany

Japan

Serbia

South Sudan

So that means there’s still four spots up for grabs.

Who else might qualify for the tournament?

Beginning July 2, four qualifying tournaments, each featuring six teams, will be held across the world. Here’s how they’re organized:

The six teams are divided up into two groups of three. Each nation will play the other nations in their group once, with the top two in each group advancing to a knockout round semi-final, to be held July 6.

First place in Group A will take on second place in Group B.

First place in Group B will take on second place in Group A.

The winners will meet in a final game on July 7, with the winner qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Luguentz Dort of the Canada Men's National Basketball Team competes for the ball with Lionel Figueroa of the Dominican Republic Men's National Basketball Team during the Ciudad de Granada Trophy match between Spain and Canada at Palacio Municipal de Deportes de Granada on August 18, 2023 in Granada, Spain. Photo: Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tournament 1: Valencia, Spain.

Group A: Lebanon, Angola, Spain

Group B: Finland, Poland, Bahamas

Tournament 2: Riga, Latvia

Group A: Georgia, Philippines, Latvia

Group B: Brazil, Cameroon, Montenegro

Tournament 3: Piraeus, Greece

Group A: Slovenia, New Zealand, Croatia

Group B: Egypt, Greece, Dominican Republic

Tournament 4: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Group A: Mexico, Ivory Coast, Lithuania

Group B: Italy, Puerto Rico, Bahrain

What’s the format for the Olympics 5 x 5 Men’s Basketball Tournament? The 12 qualified teams will be divided up into three groups of four and play each team in their group once. Teams will get two points for a win, one point for a loss and zero points for a loss by forfeit. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout phase, as well as the two third-place teams with the most points. In the event of two teams being tied, the result of their head-to-head matchup will determine who advances. All Group stage games will be held at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, located in Lille, about 140 miles north of Paris. All knockout round games will be held in Bercy Arena in Paris.

Lebron James and Kevin Durant during the Men's Basketball gold medal game on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympics Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 12, 2012 in London, England. Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Groups and Schedule

Group A Teams:

Australia, Canada, Winner of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Greece, Winner of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Spain

Group A Schedule (all times Eastern) :

Saturday, July 27, 5:00 a.m.: Australia vs. Winner OQT (Greece)

Saturday, July 27, 3:00 p.m.: Winner OQT (Spain) vs. Canada

Tuesday, July 30, 5:00 a.m.: Winner OQT (Spain) vs. Winner OQT (Greece)

Tuesday, July 30, 7:30 a.m.: Canada vs. Australia

Friday, August 2, 7:30 a.m.: Australia vs. Winner OQT (Greece)

Friday, August 2, 11:15 a.m.: Canada vs. Winner OQT (Spain)

Group B Teams:

France, Germany, Japan, Winner Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Latvia

Group B Schedule (all times Eastern):

Saturday, July 27, 7:30 a.m.: Germany vs. Japan

Saturday, July 27, 11:15 a.m.: France vs. Winner OQT (Latvia)

Tuesday, July 30, 11:15 a.m.: Japan vs. France

Tuesday, July 30, 3:00 p.m.: Winner OQT (Latvia) vs. Germany

Friday, August 2, 5:00 a.m.: Japan vs. Winner OQT (Latvia)

Friday, August 2, 3:00 p.m.: France vs. Germany

Group C Teams:

United States, Serbia, South Sudan, Winner Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico

Group C Schedule (all times Eastern):

Sunday, July 28, 5:00 a.m.: South Sudan vs. Winner OQT (Puerto Rico)

Sunday, July 28, 11:15 a.m.: Serbia vs. United States

Wednesday, July 31, 11:15 a.m.: Winner OQT (Puerto Rico) vs. Serbia

Wednesday, July 31, 3:00 p.m.: United States vs. South Sudan

Saturday, August 3, 11:15 a.m.: Winner OQT (Puerto Rico) vs. United States

Saturday, August 3, 3:00 p.m.: Serbia vs. South Sudan

Bogdan Bogdanovic #7 of Serbia drives the ball during the first round Group B match between South Sudan and Serbia on day 6 of the FIBA Basketball World Cup at Araneta Coliseum on August 30, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images

What’s the format of the knockout rounds? The eight teams who move beyond the group phase will be drawn randomly against each other, with some key restrictions: The two teams with the highest point totals will be placed in the same pot, meaning they’ll be placed on opposite sides of the bracket.

Teams from the same initial group can’t be drawn against each other in the quarterfinals.

LeBron James of United States looks over at teammates Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis during the Men's Basketball Preliminary Round match on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Basketball Arena on July 31, 2012 in London, England. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

What’s the schedule for the knockout rounds? (All times Eastern) Tuesday, August 6, 5:00 a.m.: Men’s Quarterfinal 1

Tuesday, August 6, 7:30 a.m.: Men’s Quarterfinal 2

Tuesday, August 6, 11:15 a.m.: Men’s Quarterfinal 3

Tuesday, August 6, 3:00 p.m.: Men’s Quarterfinal 4 Thursday, August 8, 11:30 a.m.: Men’s Semifinal 1

Thursday, August 8, 3:00 p.m.: Men’s Semifinal 2 SaturdayW, August 10, 5:00 a.m.: Men’s Bronze Medal Game

Saturday, August 10, 3:30 p.m.: Men’s Gold Medal Game

How to Watch the Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament

Fans in the U.S. will be able to enjoy every event of the 2024 Paris Olympics, including every basketball game, live on Peacock!

Be sure to watch live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.