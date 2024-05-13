Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
How to Watch 2024 Olympic Men’s Basketball Tournament & Schedule
The United States, led by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry, are looking to bring home its 17th gold medal, but the international competition will be as tough as it's ever been.
It’s hard to imagine a Summer Olympics without basketball, and perhaps even harder still to imagine it without a U.S. team competing for another gold medal in the sport.
Since basketball first became an Olympics sport in 1936, there have been 20 tournaments to determine hardcourt supremacy. The United States has walked away with gold 16 times, a mark of dominance seldom seen in sports.
And in the process, the U.S. has provided some of the most indelible moments in Olympics history. Who can forget the 1992 Dream Team, which saw professional NBA stars enter the Olympics for the first time, delighting crowds with its sheer talent and star power in Barcelona?
Well, it’s time to make some more memories, and the United States is sending some of its all-time greats like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry to the 2024 Paris Olympics to bring home gold once more. But, as has been a growing trend over the last couple of decades, the international game is growing stronger, and victory is by no means assured.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Olympics Men’s Basketball Tournament in Paris.
Who’s qualified for the Olympics 5 x 5 Men’s Basketball Tournament?
Twelve nations will vie for gold in men’s basketball, though only eight of those teams have been determined. Here’s who have earned their tickets to Paris so far:
- United States
- France
- Australia
- Canada
- Germany
- Japan
- Serbia
- South Sudan
So that means there’s still four spots up for grabs.
Who else might qualify for the tournament?
Beginning July 2, four qualifying tournaments, each featuring six teams, will be held across the world. Here’s how they’re organized:
The six teams are divided up into two groups of three. Each nation will play the other nations in their group once, with the top two in each group advancing to a knockout round semi-final, to be held July 6.
First place in Group A will take on second place in Group B.
First place in Group B will take on second place in Group A.
The winners will meet in a final game on July 7, with the winner qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Tournament 1: Valencia, Spain.
Group A: Lebanon, Angola, Spain
Group B: Finland, Poland, Bahamas
Tournament 2: Riga, Latvia
Group A: Georgia, Philippines, Latvia
Group B: Brazil, Cameroon, Montenegro
Tournament 3: Piraeus, Greece
Group A: Slovenia, New Zealand, Croatia
Group B: Egypt, Greece, Dominican Republic
Tournament 4: San Juan, Puerto Rico
Group A: Mexico, Ivory Coast, Lithuania
Group B: Italy, Puerto Rico, Bahrain
What’s the format for the Olympics 5 x 5 Men’s Basketball Tournament?
The 12 qualified teams will be divided up into three groups of four and play each team in their group once. Teams will get two points for a win, one point for a loss and zero points for a loss by forfeit. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout phase, as well as the two third-place teams with the most points. In the event of two teams being tied, the result of their head-to-head matchup will determine who advances.
All Group stage games will be held at Pierre Mauroy Stadium, located in Lille, about 140 miles north of Paris. All knockout round games will be held in Bercy Arena in Paris.
Groups and Schedule
Group A Teams:
Australia, Canada, Winner of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Greece, Winner of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Spain
Group A Schedule (all times Eastern):
Saturday, July 27, 5:00 a.m.: Australia vs. Winner OQT (Greece)
Saturday, July 27, 3:00 p.m.: Winner OQT (Spain) vs. Canada
Tuesday, July 30, 5:00 a.m.: Winner OQT (Spain) vs. Winner OQT (Greece)
Tuesday, July 30, 7:30 a.m.: Canada vs. Australia
Friday, August 2, 7:30 a.m.: Australia vs. Winner OQT (Greece)
Friday, August 2, 11:15 a.m.: Canada vs. Winner OQT (Spain)
Group B Teams:
France, Germany, Japan, Winner Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Latvia
Group B Schedule (all times Eastern):
Saturday, July 27, 7:30 a.m.: Germany vs. Japan
Saturday, July 27, 11:15 a.m.: France vs. Winner OQT (Latvia)
Tuesday, July 30, 11:15 a.m.: Japan vs. France
Tuesday, July 30, 3:00 p.m.: Winner OQT (Latvia) vs. Germany
Friday, August 2, 5:00 a.m.: Japan vs. Winner OQT (Latvia)
Friday, August 2, 3:00 p.m.: France vs. Germany
Group C Teams:
United States, Serbia, South Sudan, Winner Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico
Group C Schedule (all times Eastern):
Sunday, July 28, 5:00 a.m.: South Sudan vs. Winner OQT (Puerto Rico)
Sunday, July 28, 11:15 a.m.: Serbia vs. United States
Wednesday, July 31, 11:15 a.m.: Winner OQT (Puerto Rico) vs. Serbia
Wednesday, July 31, 3:00 p.m.: United States vs. South Sudan
Saturday, August 3, 11:15 a.m.: Winner OQT (Puerto Rico) vs. United States
Saturday, August 3, 3:00 p.m.: Serbia vs. South Sudan
What’s the format of the knockout rounds?
The eight teams who move beyond the group phase will be drawn randomly against each other, with some key restrictions:
- The two teams with the highest point totals will be placed in the same pot, meaning they’ll be placed on opposite sides of the bracket.
- Teams from the same initial group can’t be drawn against each other in the quarterfinals.
What’s the schedule for the knockout rounds?
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, August 6, 5:00 a.m.: Men’s Quarterfinal 1
Tuesday, August 6, 7:30 a.m.: Men’s Quarterfinal 2
Tuesday, August 6, 11:15 a.m.: Men’s Quarterfinal 3
Tuesday, August 6, 3:00 p.m.: Men’s Quarterfinal 4
Thursday, August 8, 11:30 a.m.: Men’s Semifinal 1
Thursday, August 8, 3:00 p.m.: Men’s Semifinal 2
SaturdayW, August 10, 5:00 a.m.: Men’s Bronze Medal Game
Saturday, August 10, 3:30 p.m.: Men’s Gold Medal Game
How to Watch the Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament
Fans in the U.S. will be able to enjoy every event of the 2024 Paris Olympics, including every basketball game, live on Peacock!
Be sure to watch live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.