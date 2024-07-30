Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Cheers Her on As U.S. Women Win Team Gold

As Simone Biles led the U.S. women's gymnastics team to a team gold, she had some added support from her NFL husband Jonathan Owens, who left the Chicago Bears' training camp to be with her in Paris.

It’s couple goals for the win as the husband of gold medal gymnast Simone Biles cheered her on as she and the rest of the U.S. women's gymnastics team took home the gold medal in the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens sat with Biles’ parents, Nellie and Ron Biles, as Biles and her American compatriots dominated the field to take home its fourth-ever team gold in the competition. The fam joined millions of viewers for the must-watch event, including some big names spotted in the stands.

Owens’ presence fulfilled plans to represent Biles during her epic comeback, even if it meant breaking from his NFL teammates for a few days at the peak of their training camp, as reported by The Associated Press.

How is Jonathan Owens showing his love for his wife?

There was no mistaking that Owens came to Paris to support Biles in the Games, and the proof was in a customized shirt for the ages, as posted by NBC Olympics on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The white tee featured big red letters that read “Biles” and a collage of the seven-time medalist in various poses throughout her Olympic appearances.

On Monday, July 29, 2024, Owens posted a selfie on his Instagram Stories, looking cozy on a plane headed for Paris.

“Coming for you, baby,” he captioned with a blue heart and an airplane emoji.

He proceeded to post several photos from the City of Light, including one just before his wife was set to perform at the Bercy Arena.

The U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team Wins Gold

Biles led Team USA, also including Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, to a dominant win over the competition. They scored a combined 171.296 points. That was more than five points better than silver medalists Italy, with 165.494 points and bronze medalists Brazil with 164.497 points. Biles' sensational floor routine was the final performance that ultimately clinched the gold medal.

The U.S. team was inspired all throughout the day and had the support of the crowd, filled with family, friends, celebrities and fans alike. The crowd particularly thrilled to the routines by Biles, Lee and Chiles, the latter of whom nearly brought the house down with her floor routine in the final rotation.

It was a redemption of sorts for the U.S. women, who took silver in the team competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games. They previously won team gold medals at the 1996 Atlanta, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. There's no doubt now that they're sitting on top of the sport, and the world.

Owens Leaves the Chicago Bears To Support Biles

In what was considered to be an exceptional move, the Bears permitted Owens to take a five-day break specifically to see Biles in the Games.

“Man, it’s crazy,” Owens said, according to a July 25, 2024, article byThe Associated Press. “It’s like everyone’s a gymnastics fan now. People are asking me questions because you might be walking around the building and see a commercial with her up there, so it’s crazy.”

Biles’ return to the Olympics had many wishing her only the best, especially since she withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Games to “focus on her mental health,” per a statement by USA Gymnastics, the sports’ governing body.

According to The Associated Press, Owens’ temporary break was carved out in advance when he signed a two-year contract with the Bears in March.

“It was something me and my agent talked about when we went in and I signed with the team,” said the devoted husband. “The Olympics coming up and who my wife is, that was just something … it was all respectful. We went to them and just asked, ‘We would really appreciate it if he could go and support his wife,’ and they were really cool about it.”

Who else is rooting for Simone Biles and Team USA?

It would be easier to list the people who aren’t holding their breath for Biles’ hopeful win than the millions and millions of adoring fans.

U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, is one of countless fans hoping Simone Biles rakes in more gold for the U.S. Team, as posted by NBC Sports. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were also seen yelling from their seats when Suni Lee performed on the bars.

Among the cheerers there to watch the American treasure were a few Academy Award-winning actresses, including Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman. Jason Kelce clapped along as Team USA gave stunning performance after stunning performance.

Four-time gold medal winner Serena Williams also arrived at the women’s artistic gymnastics final, according to ABC News.

For the qualifying event on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise, and Jessica Chastain were a few more big names lending their support for Biles’ show-stopping routine.

“She nailed it,” Gaga said on Sunday. “What an honor to be so close!!!!”