Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles Warm Up To 'Stronger' With Olympic Gymnasts On Gold Over America Tour

Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles Warm Up To 'Stronger' With Olympic Gymnasts On Gold Over America Tour

Lady Gaga Cheers on Simone Biles: "What an Honor to Be So Close!"

Tuning in to NBC's coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics is the best way to catch every thrilling moment of triumph for Team USA over the next couple of weeks. But for the fans lucky enough to attend the Games in Paris in person, nothing beats sitting in the stands to watch history unfold in front of you—just ask Lady Gaga.

Even for a 13-time Grammy winner, that opportunity doesn't come along very often. But that's precisely what happened over the weekend when Gaga witnessed Simone Biles kill it on the balance beam.

On July 28, after delivering a show-stopping performance during the Olympics' Opening Ceremony on July 26, Gaga posted an unbelievable birds-eye video of Biles' routine to her Instagram.

"She nailed it, what an honor to be so close!!!!" Gaga's text overlay read.

What's more, Biles replied to Gaga's video in a comment, simply writing "❤️❤️❤️."

RELATED: Who Are Simone Biles' Parents? All About Her Adopted Mom and Dad Nellie and Ron

Celebrities have been out in Paris in full force to cheer on Team USA, and Gaga's excitement is certainly warranted: Biles is in the middle of an epic Olympic comeback that wasn't even guaranteed to happen.

Simon Biles astounds Lady Gaga in Paris

Simone Biles of Team United States smiles during a Gymnastics training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages

After suffering a minor calf injury during warmups, Biles shook off the pain to deliver one of the best all-around performances of her career—and her teammates weren't far behind. Biles leads the all-around standings thanks to performances like the one Gaga documented above. She'll now compete in the balance beam finals, where she'll go head-to-head with fellow American Suni Lee with a gold medal on the line.

"I think they rallied together," Chellsie Memmel, the squad's technical lead coach, said after Sunday's performances. "I think that says the strength of their team bond, just that they came together, they turned the page after floor and rallied around each other."

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to see Team USA in action again — the U.S. women's gymnastics team will compete for a gold medal in the team final on Tuesday, July 30.