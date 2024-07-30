Ice Spice on Taylor Swift Asking to Collab, Going Viral at the Super Bowl and Album Y2K!

The Summer Olympics are the hottest tickets in town!

Every Celebrity Spotted So Far at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

While the American athletes of the XXXIII Olympiad are testing themselves against the best competition in the world, there's been no shortage of support from fans and celebrities who have made the trip to Paris to root for Team USA!

Viewers taking in the Summer Olympics on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock each day have spotted tons of Hollywood's best and brightest cheering on Team USA as they attempt to bring as many medals as possible to American soil.

The famous faces who've descended on Paris reads like a who's-who of the most recognizable people on the planet. A-listers like Tom Cruise and Charlize Theron? They're in Paris. Hollywood directors like Greta Gerwig, Stephen Spielberg, and Spike Lee? They're in attendance, too. Former Olympic athletes like Shaun White, Michael Phelps, and Serena Williams are in Paris to bear witness to the next generation of greatness. Even the First Lady Jill Biden, is taking in the drama of the Summer Olympics in person!

There's a laundry list of celebs who've made the trip overseas to experience the 2024 Summer Olympics— here are some of the ones who've stood out the most thus far.

Zendaya

Zendaya arrives 'Prelude To The Olympics' at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

Is there anything more stunning than Zendaya wearing a throwback outfit designed to look like the Olympic rings? The 27-year-old made a bold — and beautiful — fashion statement the moment she landed in Paris.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain looks on during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Speaking of fashion, Jessica Chastain didn't let Zendaya get all the attention—the Hollywood star was equally gorgeous in every outfit she showed off in Paris.

Greta Gerwig

There's arguably no one in Hollywood whose stock is higher now than Greta Gerwig. After masterfully directing 2023's mega-hit Barbie, she became a household name and a cultural icon in the process. While in Paris, she's wasted no time cheering on Team USA alongside friends like Tom Cruise!

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev attend the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

While the Winter Olympics are more Shaun White's style (he is one of the greatest snowboarders of all time, after all), he and wife Nina Dobrev have stood out in a major way in Paris — mostly due to their impeccable style. Now that's a good-looking couple!

Bill Gates

Bill Gates is seen in the stands during the Men's Singles First Round match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Jaume Munar of Spain on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Kevin Voigt/GettyImages

Did anyone really think Microsoft founder and philanthropist wouldn't make the trip to Paris to see the best in the world compete? Bill Gates is cheering on someone near and dear to his heart: Egyptian equestrian star Nayel Nassar, his son-in-law!

Jason and Kylie Kelce

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Pop superstar Nick Jonas is yet another celeb who witnessed Simon Biles dominate the balance beam event — he has video proof of the epic moment as well!

Elizabeth Banks, Judd Apatow, and Leslie Mann

An avid beach volleyball fan, Elizabeth Banks was spotted in Paris supporting Team USA — and she has some delightful Instagram footage to prove it:

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

There may not be a celebrity who made the most of his time in Paris so far — Alan Cumming's fantastic Instagram carousel is a sight to behold!

Pharrell

Pharrell Williams attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

After the first weekend's events, has anyone seen a cooler photo than Pharrell holding the Olympic torch? Good luck topping this pic, everybody else!

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic

The award-winning actress dazzled in white the moment she was spotted attending a red carpet event ahead of the Opening Ceremony. Since then, Charlize Theron has taken in her share of Olympic events and looks better than ever!

Mick Jagger

British singer Sir Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones attends fencing competitions during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 27, 2024. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The legendary rocker was spotted with his 7-year-old son, Deveraux, over the weekend. The two Jagger men were very interested in the fencing competition! We're sure the fencing athletes loved seeing someone of Mick Jagger's stature cheering them on.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise celebrates the goal medal for the USA 4x100m freestyle relay during day one of the swimming event at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre near Paris, France.. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Game respect game: One of the most well-known and successful actors ever was spotted in the stands cheering on Simon Biles, Suni Lee, and the rest of Team USA as they looked for the all-around team gold medal. Hopefully, the women's gymnastics team wasn't distracted by all the star power in the crowd.

Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams

The Law & Order franchise is well-represented in Paris—Chris Meloni and his wife, Sherman Williams, are also in Paris! Of course, a Meloni moment wouldn't be complete without a well-taken selfie in front of a beautiful backdrop, would it?

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen with kids Luna and Miles

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend with son Miles and daughter Luna the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Voice's John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have been making the most of their time in Paris, spending time with their kids and taking in as many events as possible. Legend's whirlwind schedule is still going strong!

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

When Lady Gaga wasn't busy performing during the Opening Ceremony, she was captivated by Simon Biles' instant classic balance beam routine — a performance Gaga captured on video that went viral in record time.

Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav cheers for United States of America women's water polo team during a game against Greece on July 27, 2024. Photo: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Has anyone won over the hearts of a nation like Flavor Flav has over the last few days? The hip-hop legend made headlines when he announced he would sponsor the U.S. women's water polo team, but the enthusiasm he's brought to raising awareness for the team is nothing short of extraordinary.

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic

High atop anybody's list of ""best directors ever," the mastermind behind classics like Jaws, E.T., and Jurassic Park has been spotted in Paris, taking in the sights and sounds of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Steven Spielberg was responsible for the four-minute inspirational short Land of Stories which aired during the July 26 Opening Ceremony on NBC.

John Mulaney

John Mulaney attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

One of the most beloved Saturday Night Live alums has been in Paris with two goals in mind: cheer on Team USA and drum up excitement for the upcoming landmark 50th season of the long-running late-night comedy series! John Mulaney is arguably the funniest man in Hollywood at the moment, and we're glad to see him make the trip overseas.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The legendary Snoop Dogg has embraced his role as an official NBC Olympics correspondent more than anyone thought possible. The hip-hop and cultural icon kicked things off by carrying the Olympic Torch ahead of the Opening Ceremony. He is continuing to have the time of his life, most recently by breaking out dance moves with the U.S. women's gymnastics team!

Serena Williams, Alexi Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Adira River attend the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Trocadero on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Although she retired in 2022, Serena Williams is still heavily involved in the world of tennis. And while she can't add any more Grand Slam titles or Olympic medals to her trophy case these days, that hasn't stopped her from cheering on Team USA in Paris this year — and looking stunning while doing it!

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo (L) and Ariana Grande attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Fans can't wait much longer for Wicked, one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Until then, leave it to stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to tease fans with public appearances together — they've been everywhere in Paris so far, with a highlight being Grande's up-close-and-personal footage of Simon Biles performing!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban with their daughters

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and children are seen during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Simone Biles and her gymnastics teammates always command a sizable crowd, and Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman took it upon herself to have a first-hand look at Team USA competing. Although her husband, rocker Keith Urban, wasn't in attendance, their kids were — Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith, 13, looked to have the time of their lives watching Biles!

Spike Lee

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps, former American swimmer, acknowledges the crowd on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

As the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps' arrival in Paris was a foregone conclusion. The 39-year-old is Olympic royalty; you know he has eyes on the next generation of American swimmers.