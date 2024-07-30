Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Every Celebrity Spotted So Far at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
The Summer Olympics are the hottest tickets in town!
While the American athletes of the XXXIII Olympiad are testing themselves against the best competition in the world, there's been no shortage of support from fans and celebrities who have made the trip to Paris to root for Team USA!
Viewers taking in the Summer Olympics on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock each day have spotted tons of Hollywood's best and brightest cheering on Team USA as they attempt to bring as many medals as possible to American soil.
The famous faces who've descended on Paris reads like a who's-who of the most recognizable people on the planet. A-listers like Tom Cruise and Charlize Theron? They're in Paris. Hollywood directors like Greta Gerwig, Stephen Spielberg, and Spike Lee? They're in attendance, too. Former Olympic athletes like Shaun White, Michael Phelps, and Serena Williams are in Paris to bear witness to the next generation of greatness. Even the First Lady Jill Biden, is taking in the drama of the Summer Olympics in person!
There's a laundry list of celebs who've made the trip overseas to experience the 2024 Summer Olympics— here are some of the ones who've stood out the most thus far.
Zendaya
Is there anything more stunning than Zendaya wearing a throwback outfit designed to look like the Olympic rings? The 27-year-old made a bold — and beautiful — fashion statement the moment she landed in Paris.
Jessica Chastain
Speaking of fashion, Jessica Chastain didn't let Zendaya get all the attention—the Hollywood star was equally gorgeous in every outfit she showed off in Paris.
Greta Gerwig
There's arguably no one in Hollywood whose stock is higher now than Greta Gerwig. After masterfully directing 2023's mega-hit Barbie, she became a household name and a cultural icon in the process. While in Paris, she's wasted no time cheering on Team USA alongside friends like Tom Cruise!
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev
While the Winter Olympics are more Shaun White's style (he is one of the greatest snowboarders of all time, after all), he and wife Nina Dobrev have stood out in a major way in Paris — mostly due to their impeccable style. Now that's a good-looking couple!
Bill Gates
Did anyone really think Microsoft founder and philanthropist wouldn't make the trip to Paris to see the best in the world compete? Bill Gates is cheering on someone near and dear to his heart: Egyptian equestrian star Nayel Nassar, his son-in-law!
Jason and Kylie Kelce
Nick Jonas
Pop superstar Nick Jonas is yet another celeb who witnessed Simon Biles dominate the balance beam event — he has video proof of the epic moment as well!
Elizabeth Banks, Judd Apatow, and Leslie Mann
An avid beach volleyball fan, Elizabeth Banks was spotted in Paris supporting Team USA — and she has some delightful Instagram footage to prove it:
Alan Cumming
There may not be a celebrity who made the most of his time in Paris so far — Alan Cumming's fantastic Instagram carousel is a sight to behold!
Pharrell
After the first weekend's events, has anyone seen a cooler photo than Pharrell holding the Olympic torch? Good luck topping this pic, everybody else!
Charlize Theron
The award-winning actress dazzled in white the moment she was spotted attending a red carpet event ahead of the Opening Ceremony. Since then, Charlize Theron has taken in her share of Olympic events and looks better than ever!
Mick Jagger
The legendary rocker was spotted with his 7-year-old son, Deveraux, over the weekend. The two Jagger men were very interested in the fencing competition! We're sure the fencing athletes loved seeing someone of Mick Jagger's stature cheering them on.
Tom Cruise
Game respect game: One of the most well-known and successful actors ever was spotted in the stands cheering on Simon Biles, Suni Lee, and the rest of Team USA as they looked for the all-around team gold medal. Hopefully, the women's gymnastics team wasn't distracted by all the star power in the crowd.
Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams
The Law & Order franchise is well-represented in Paris—Chris Meloni and his wife, Sherman Williams, are also in Paris! Of course, a Meloni moment wouldn't be complete without a well-taken selfie in front of a beautiful backdrop, would it?
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen with kids Luna and Miles
The Voice's John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have been making the most of their time in Paris, spending time with their kids and taking in as many events as possible. Legend's whirlwind schedule is still going strong!
Lady Gaga
When Lady Gaga wasn't busy performing during the Opening Ceremony, she was captivated by Simon Biles' instant classic balance beam routine — a performance Gaga captured on video that went viral in record time.
Flavor Flav
Has anyone won over the hearts of a nation like Flavor Flav has over the last few days? The hip-hop legend made headlines when he announced he would sponsor the U.S. women's water polo team, but the enthusiasm he's brought to raising awareness for the team is nothing short of extraordinary.
Steven Spielberg
High atop anybody's list of ""best directors ever," the mastermind behind classics like Jaws, E.T., and Jurassic Park has been spotted in Paris, taking in the sights and sounds of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Steven Spielberg was responsible for the four-minute inspirational short Land of Stories which aired during the July 26 Opening Ceremony on NBC.
John Mulaney
One of the most beloved Saturday Night Live alums has been in Paris with two goals in mind: cheer on Team USA and drum up excitement for the upcoming landmark 50th season of the long-running late-night comedy series! John Mulaney is arguably the funniest man in Hollywood at the moment, and we're glad to see him make the trip overseas.
Snoop Dogg
The legendary Snoop Dogg has embraced his role as an official NBC Olympics correspondent more than anyone thought possible. The hip-hop and cultural icon kicked things off by carrying the Olympic Torch ahead of the Opening Ceremony. He is continuing to have the time of his life, most recently by breaking out dance moves with the U.S. women's gymnastics team!
Serena Williams, Alexi Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia
Although she retired in 2022, Serena Williams is still heavily involved in the world of tennis. And while she can't add any more Grand Slam titles or Olympic medals to her trophy case these days, that hasn't stopped her from cheering on Team USA in Paris this year — and looking stunning while doing it!
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Fans can't wait much longer for Wicked, one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Until then, leave it to stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to tease fans with public appearances together — they've been everywhere in Paris so far, with a highlight being Grande's up-close-and-personal footage of Simon Biles performing!
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban with their daughters
Simone Biles and her gymnastics teammates always command a sizable crowd, and Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman took it upon herself to have a first-hand look at Team USA competing. Although her husband, rocker Keith Urban, wasn't in attendance, their kids were — Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith, 13, looked to have the time of their lives watching Biles!
Spike Lee
Michael Phelps
As the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps' arrival in Paris was a foregone conclusion. The 39-year-old is Olympic royalty; you know he has eyes on the next generation of American swimmers.