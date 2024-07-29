This Doctor Sees What Others Miss | Brilliant Minds | NBC

Actors, musicians and more A-listers have flocked to the City of Lights to witness athletes make history at the Summer Games.

Zendaya, Alan Cumming and More Stars Attend Paris Olympics in Fabulous Fashion

If you didn't have FOMO already, then you will now!

A-listers like Zendaya, Alan Cumming, and Serena Williams arrived in Paris ahead of the Olympics Opening Ceremony to attend ‘The Prelude To The Olympics’ party at the Louis Vuitton Foundation. It was a star-studded event that featured interactive art collections, as well as a preview of Pharrell's new song "Triumphus Cosmos," per Deadline.

Vogue organized the glamorous event in collaboration with LVMH, the luxury conglomerate which owns Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy, as well as a handful of other well known brands. LVMH is a major sponsor for the Olympics and has collaborated with the organizers on the Louis Vuitton trunks that carry the medals, as well as Team France's Opening Ceremony Uniforms.

"It’s not mainly to show the brands. It’s to show the spirit, the spirit of our group and the spirit of the country,” LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin. “We show the power of this country in the world.”

Indeed, the country of France has had a major impact on the world, particularly when it comes to fashion. To see how the stars dressed for the big celebration, keep scrolling!

Leah Shafer & Sandy Yawn

Leah Shafer and Captain Sandy Yawn attend 'Prelude to the Olympics' at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

The Below Deck Mediterranean captain and her wife are on the ground in Paris for the Games, showing up to the pre-Olympics celebration in matching, sparkly ensembles.

Zendaya

Zendaya arrives 'Prelude To The Olympics' at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

The Challengers actress, styled by Law Roach, wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown for the event, according to Us Weekly.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The NBC Sports commentator showed up to the event in a gold look and some enviable accessories.

Hoda Kotb & Willie Geist

Willie Geist and Hoda Kotb attend 'Prelude to the Olympics' at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

The TODAY hosts will be covering all the big moments and victories throughout the Olympics.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic

Dressed in a stunning asymmetrical gown, the Mad Max actress made a glamorous appearance at the event.

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

As per usual, The Traitors host showed up in stunning fashion, wearing a monochrome look and a chic pair of sunglasses.

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic

The filmmaker is one of many Hollywood players to take part in the Olympics celebrations, creating a four-minute short film to introduce the Opening Ceremony.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic

Ahead of her appearance as a torch bearer for the Opening Ceremony, the tennis player showed up and showed out for the star-studded event.

Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper attends 'Prelude to the Olympics' at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

The Call Her Daddy podcaster will be hosting live watch parties throughout the Olympic Games.

John Mulaney

John Mulaney attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The actor, who recently wed actress Olivia Munn, wore a khaki suit for the event.