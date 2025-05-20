John Legend Rocked a Dramatic Floor-Length Coat on The Voice & Looked So Stylish

Jadyn Cree Performs "Lose You To Love Me" by Selena Gomez | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

"I love to add a personal touch to everything I wear," The Voice Coach once said about his love of fashion.

John Legend has always been stylish and his wardrobe on The Voice proves just that. Case in point: the “All of Me” singer rocked a floor-length duster coat during the Season 27 Live Finale on May 19 and looked dapper as all get-out.

As the EGOT winner made his way into The Voice studios, he posed for red carpet photos, showing off his chic grey ensemble. Legend paired his long duster with matching grey pants, chunky black shoes, and a white-buttoned shirt. His look also featured a silver embroidered design on one arm of the jacket, along with a strap that laid diagonally across his chest and a gem accessory with dripping silver chains pinned to his lapel.

John Legend in The Voice Season 27, Episode 15. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Legend, who’s repping Renzo in Season 27, wasn’t the only Coach who showed up in style for the night of the Live Finale. Michael Bublé added a diamond-encrusted flower pin to his all-black ensemble, while Adam Levine rocked two different hair colors. Kelsea Ballerini also looked absolutely stunning in a black velvet off-the-shoulder shirt with matching velvet pants and black high heels.

John Legend loves to add a “personal touch” to his fashion

Whether he’s appearing on live television, a red carpet, singing in a music video, or just running out for a quick errand, Legend always wants to look his best. “I'm always conscious about how I look. I care as much about how I look on stage as how I look when I go out to the grocery store,” he told GQ in a 2021 interview.

Legend admires fashion and it’s no surprise he chose a perfectly tailored look for The Voice Live Finale on May 19, but also made it his own.

“I love classic shapes and great tailoring,” he shared with GQ. “I love to add a personal touch to everything I wear, though. So while I have a real respect for the classics, I try to put a little twist on them.”

John Legend and Maelyn Jarmon on The Voice Season 27, Episode 15 Live Finale Part 1. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Beyond winning in the fashion department during the Live Finale, Legend also reunited with Maelyn Jarmon, the first Artist he led to victory on The Voice Season 16, which was also his first season as a Coach. The singer from Frisco, Texas performed her beautiful new single “Dreamboat” and Legend could not have looked prouder as she took the stage.

“That was gorgeous!” Legend said as he hugged Jarmon after her performance. “I’m so happy you’re here.”