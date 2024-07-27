The singer sang and danced to her hit song "YA YA" from her Cowboy Carter album while dressed in a red, white, and blue ensemble.

Let Beyonce Get You Hyped to See Team USA Compete at the Summer Olympics (VIDEO)

If you weren't already excited for the 2024 Olympics, you will be after you see Beyoncé introduce you to "the very best of who we are."

In the instantly iconic video, the Grammy-winning singer puts a spin on her hit song "YA YA" off her recent Cowboy Carter album as she introduces viewers to the incredible athletes representing Team USA. From the U.S. gymnastics team to swimmers like Katie Ledecky, they all get a shoutout from the pop star, who is dressed in a flowing cape, cowboy hat, leotard, and bedazzled cowboy boots — all in red, white, and blue, of course.

"Hello, girls," she sings, before the camera switches to U.S. gymnasts Jade Carey, Sunisa “Suni” Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera, who reply, "Hello, Beyoncé."

The men's gymnastics team, made up of Fred Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Asher Hong and Stephen Nedoroscikl, then gets a "hello" from the Lemonade artist, to which they say in perfect unison, "You're pretty swell."

And that's when the party really gets started as Beyoncé says, "Everybody enjoying the show? Oui oui, Paris. We snappin'."

Beyoncé and Team USA Join Forces

Other members of Team USA get in on the action, with Caeleb Dressel, LeBron James, Katie Ledecky, Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Sha’Carri Richardson clapping their hands and dancing to the beat.

Clips of the athletes racing, surfing, diving, flipping, and more play, reminding viewers of just how unbelievably talented these Americans are.

“That pride, and that joy, that’s what gets me about this team. And that’s what makes me believe in this team. And that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 days. America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are," she says. “What a vision to behold. What a team to believe in. What a night to celebrate.”

We couldn't have said it better ourselves!

NBC's primetime coverage of the Opening Ceremony also included the four minute film Land of Stories from filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who transformed a Universal Studios soundstage to create the inspiring video, which will be played throughout the Olympics. And those who choose to watch the Olympic Games at AMC and IMAX theaters will get to see Spielberg on the big screen as well.