The Traitors host is being honored for his esteemed stage career ahead of hosting Season 3 of The Traitors.

The Traitors Host Alan Cumming to Be Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Alan Cumming, host of Peacock's award-winning series The Traitors, is one of the new members of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025. On Monday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced next year’s selections to receive a star on Hollywood Boulevard’s storied walk, including the likes of Jane Fonda, David Beckham, Fran Drescher, Fantasia, Courtney B. Vance, and the late Prince. Joining Cummings in the "Live Theater/Live Performance" honoree selection is ballet star Misty Copeland. So far, no dates have been scheduled for the star ceremonies.

Here’s a look at what led Alan Cumming to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A look at Alan Cumming's career

Alan Cumming has had a long career, he’s been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and won a Laurence Olivier Award and two Tony Awards, one for his legendary performance in Cabaret (1998) and the other as a producer for A Strange Loop (2022).

After a triumphant 1993 run as The Master of Ceremonies in Sam Mendes' 1993 revival of the musical Cabaret in London's West End, he reprised the role again on Broadway in 1998 to win the Tony Award. In 2001, Cumming then had a streak of noteworthy stage roles on Broadway, including in Noël Coward's Design for Living, Mack the Knife in the Bertolt Brecht-Kurt Weill musical The Threepenny Opera, and starring in Anton Chekhov's The Seagull.

In addition to his star-making theater work, Cumming also starred in shows like The Good Wife, and the sequel The Good Fight. He appeared in some cult classics, as well, including beloved titles including Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997) and Spice World (1997).

Cumming started hosting The Traitors in 2023. He was asked to host both the U.K. and U.S. versions of The Traitors, adaptations of the Dutch series De Verraders.

When does Season 3 of The Traitors premiere?

Peacock has not announced an official premiere date for Season 3 of The Traitors.

Who are the contestants on Season 3 of The Traitors?

The Traitors Season 3 cast consists of reality TV personalities, top competitors, and other notable figures, including actor, model and Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause.

Other notable competitors are Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race; Dorinda Medley, Robyn Dixon, Dolores Catania and Chanel Ayan from the Real Housewives franchise; Summer House’s Ciara Miller, Zac Efron’s brother Dylan; Gabby Windey and Wells Adams from The Bachelor franchise; Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes from Big Brother; and Survivor stars Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins, Rob Mariano and Tony Vlachos.

Catch up on The Traitors Seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock now ahead of Season 3.