Boston Rob, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause & More Join The Traitors Season 3: Cast Details
Get ready for more treachery and deceit when The Traitors returns for Season 3 with a new all-star cast in the Scottish highlands.
Are you ready for another season of treachery and deceit? Peacock delighted fans of The Traitors Wednesday by revealing the all-star cast for Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning competition series hosted by Scottish screen star Alan Cumming (Spy Kids, The Good Wife). The first two seasons are now streaming right here.
Peacock Announces Cast for Season 3 of The Traitors
The highly anticipated competitors on The Traitors Season 3 are...
- Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)
- Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Britney Haynes (Big Brother)
- Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)
- Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)
- Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
- Ciara Miller (Summer House)
- Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)
- Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
- Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)
- Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)
- Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)
- Jeremy Collins (Survivor)
- Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)
- Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)
- Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)
- Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)
- Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)
- Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)
- Tony Vlachos (Survivor)
- Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)
How Does The Traitors Work?
Set at a remote castle deep within the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors features the usual missions and objectives of your average reality competition series. But here's the twist: hidden amongst the group of "Faithful" competitors are the titular Traitors, whose sole job is to eliminate the others and claim the $250,000 prize money as their own. It's up to the Faithful to root out these Traitors before it's too late. It's basically a more complicated version of the classic party game Werewolf (sometimes known as Mafia).
When Does Season 3 of The Traitors Premiere?
Peacock has yet to lock in an official premiere date for Season 3 of The Traitors, but the first two seasons can be streamed right here.
The show — which became the #1 unscripted series across all streaming platforms in the first week of Season 2's launch — is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, and Tim Harcourt.
