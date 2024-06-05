NBC Insider Exclusive

Boston Rob, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause & More Join The Traitors Season 3: Cast Details

Get ready for more treachery and deceit when The Traitors returns for Season 3 with a new all-star cast in the Scottish highlands.

By Josh Weiss

Are you ready for another season of treachery and deceit? Peacock delighted fans of The Traitors Wednesday by revealing the all-star cast for Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning competition series hosted by Scottish screen star Alan Cumming (Spy Kids, The Good Wife). The first two seasons are now streaming right here.

Peacock Announces Cast for Season 3 of The Traitors

The highly anticipated competitors on The Traitors Season 3 are...

  • Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser
  • Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Britney Haynes (Big Brother
  • Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)
  • Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)
  • Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
  • Ciara Miller (Summer House)
  • Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)
  • Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
  • Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)
  • Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)
  • Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)
  • Jeremy Collins (Survivor
  • Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)
  • Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)
  • Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island
  • Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)
  • Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)
  • Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)
  • Tony Vlachos (Survivor)
  • Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

How Does The Traitors Work?

Set at a remote castle deep within the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors features the usual missions and objectives of your average reality competition series. But here's the twist: hidden amongst the group of "Faithful" competitors are the titular Traitors, whose sole job is to eliminate the others and claim the $250,000 prize money as their own. It's up to the Faithful to root out these Traitors before it's too late. It's basically a more complicated version of the classic party game Werewolf (sometimes known as Mafia).

When Does Season 3 of The Traitors Premiere?

Peacock has yet to lock in an official premiere date for Season 3 of The Traitors, but the first two seasons can be streamed right here.

The show — which became the #1 unscripted series across all streaming platforms in the first week of Season 2's launch — is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, and Tim Harcourt.

Catch up on The Traitors Seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock now.

