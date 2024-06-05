Boston Rob, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause & More Join The Traitors Season 3: Cast Details

Get ready for more treachery and deceit when The Traitors returns for Season 3 with a new all-star cast in the Scottish highlands.

Are you ready for another season of treachery and deceit? Peacock delighted fans of The Traitors Wednesday by revealing the all-star cast for Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning competition series hosted by Scottish screen star Alan Cumming (Spy Kids, The Good Wife). The first two seasons are now streaming right here.

Peacock Announces Cast for Season 3 of The Traitors

The highly anticipated competitors on The Traitors Season 3 are...

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

(The Biggest Loser) Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race) Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

(Survivor) Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

(The Real Housewives of Dubai) Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

(Selling Sunset) Ciara Miller (Summer House)

(Summer House) Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

(The Real Housewives of New Jersey) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(The Real Housewives of New York City) Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

(Down to Earth with Zac Efron) Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

(The Bachelorette) Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

(Survivor) Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

(British Royal) Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)

(Professional Wrestler) Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

(Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island) Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

(Actor & Model) Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

(Vanderpump Rules) Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

(Survivor) Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

How Does The Traitors Work?

Set at a remote castle deep within the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors features the usual missions and objectives of your average reality competition series. But here's the twist: hidden amongst the group of "Faithful" competitors are the titular Traitors, whose sole job is to eliminate the others and claim the $250,000 prize money as their own. It's up to the Faithful to root out these Traitors before it's too late. It's basically a more complicated version of the classic party game Werewolf (sometimes known as Mafia).

When Does Season 3 of The Traitors Premiere? Peacock has yet to lock in an official premiere date for Season 3 of The Traitors, but the first two seasons can be streamed right here.

The show — which became the #1 unscripted series across all streaming platforms in the first week of Season 2's launch — is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, and Tim Harcourt.

Catch up on The Traitors Seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock now.