5 Robyn Dixon Moments That Prove She’s Ready to Take Charge on The Traitors Season 3

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Robyn Dixon will bring a sense of loyalty and a no-nonsense attitude when she arrives at the castle for Season 3 of The Traitors.

In a high-stakes reality competition where backstabbing and shifting loyalties are a valued asset, no one can compete quite like a Housewife.

It’s no surprise then that when Peacock’s Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors returns for its third season in January there will be not one but four Housewives in the mix vying for a chance to outwit their competitors to win up to $250,000 in prize money.

One of the fierce four is The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Robyn Dixon, who built a reputation during her eight seasons on the Bravo reality show for speaking her mind and playing her own game.

This straightforward Housewife is sure to be a powerful contender, relying on the skills she’s picked up during her years on RHOP as well as her uncanny ability to see through those in her midst.

While no one can predict what twists and turns this season of The Traitors will bring, NBC Insider is offering up some persuasive reasons below why Dixon could make the perfect contestant.

Robyn Dixon can be a loyal ally

If there’s one quality Robyn has proved she has in spades during her long run on RHOP, it’s her unwavering loyalty to those she loves.

When the first season of RHOP premiered in January 2016, Robyn was divorced from former NBA player Juan Dixon, although the two were still living together and sleeping in the same bed. The high school sweethearts eventually found their way back to each other and tied the knot a second time in 2022 in a romantic, heartfelt ceremony.

While they’ve faced their challenges, including cheating rumors that followed Juan for most of Season 8, the pair remain committed to each other — and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.

"Robyn Dixon has been there since day one and has opened up [on her] unconventional family life, but one that really works for her, and is based on such a long history with [her] and Juan [Dixon]," Andy Cohen once explained on Radio Andy of their unique bond. "I mean, they've known each other since high school. His parents [have] passed. They are family, those two, however many people want to question that relationship. What is clear, is they are actually family and will always be."

Robyn's steadfast loyalty has also translated to the friendships in her life. The mother of two’s long-standing friendship with RHOP bestie Gizelle Bryant has weathered its own share of storms, but the two women remain each other’s biggest allies as they face life’s hurdles. The pair even cohost the podcast Reasonably Shady together.

Robyn may need to rely on her well-honed sense of loyalty as she arrives at Ardross Castle in Scotland and tries to assess which competitors she wants to align with to gain an advantage in the ever-changing game.

She’s not afraid to speak her mind

Robyn Dixon in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

While Robyn may be loyal, she’s also no shrinking violet. Her ability to speak her mind could be paramount to mounting a good offense during the reality competition, as well as challenging others whose actions should be called into question.

Fans may recall Robyn's epic hot mic moment during the Season 2 reunion when she called RHOP castmate Ashley Darby’s motives out just as they were going to commercial.

“She’s like really on some other s---. You know what I mean?” Robyn told Charrisse Jackson Jordan, before adding that she didn’t feel Darby was “coming from a sincere place.”

Robyn also wasn’t afraid to hold Karen Huger’s feet to the fire on the cast trip in Season 7, when Huger tried to shut down any discussion about her life at dinner. During the heated exchange, she called Karen out for trying to have some topics “off limits” even though they all had agreed to share their lives when signing up for the show.

Her uncanny ability to get to the point and wade through any BS could give her an advantage not only as she develops her own strategy, but also as she tries to persuade others to join her way of thinking.

She can handle others questioning her actions

The key to any good Faithful or Traitor is staying calm under pressure — even as others question your motives. And there’s no doubt that if Robyn ever finds herself feeling the heat at a Round Table elimination, she will remain unflappable.

Robyn expertly navigated shade from the RHOP cast throughout Season 8 as questions about her husband’s fidelity arose. When the topic popped up during Darby’s housewarming party, Robyn calmly shot it down, while still defending her man.

“I’m not running from anything,” she said in the above clip. “I’m not like, 'Oh my God, don’t talk about me. I can’t believe you. You talked about it.' I’m not doing none of that.”

After laying out why she still wasn’t going to be swayed by the opinions of others, Robyn effortlessly put an end to the conversation.

“I feel sorry for the people who waste their precious time worrying about my boring life,” she said.

Robyn's ability to come under fire and still stand her ground could be invaluable on The Traitors as others try to use their powers of deduction to ferret out the Traitors, lying and scheming, among them.

Robyn knows how to take charge

Robyn Dixon attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on November 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mindy Small/Getty Images

Robyn has already been putting her leadership skills to the test after purchasing a franchise in skincare company and spa GLO30 in Columbia, Maryland, after leaving RHOP.

Her savvy business skills — along with her newfound experience managing others — could make her a formidable foe capable of juggling the interpersonal relationships in the castle while she makes power moves to set herself apart.

Robyn Dixon can pull off a surprise

No one can forget the surprise-filled Season 2 finale of The Traitors, which proved not everything is always quite as it seems in this cut-throat reality competition. The series is often at its best when secrets hide in the shadows.

And Robyn has already proven she can play her cards close to the vest after pulling off a secret wedding to her husband Juan at the end of RHOP Season 7. Robyn opted to forgo plans to wed in Jamaica and quietly walked down the aisle instead during an intimate ceremony in Edgemere, Maryland, in August 2022. Although the wedding took place after filming wrapped and without the RHOP cast in attendance, footage of the romantic nuptials was shared in the season finale.

If Robyn can keep the lid on something as big as a wedding, there’s no doubt she could be hiding some other surprise moves as well.

To find out how Robyn Dixon will fare in the competition, watch Season 3 of The Traitors, streaming on Peacock beginning on January 9, 2025.