Host Alan Cumming welcomes a new round of players to The Traitors Season 3 in new trailer.

Get a First Look at The Traitors Season 3 Challenges as New Celebrity Players Face Off (WATCH)

The 21 contestants taking on The Traitors Season 3 will have to harness their most cunning, conniving selves to have a shot at winning up to $250,000. Host Alan Cumming's castle in the Scottish Highlands is decked out to the max, but danger and deception lurk around every corner. Luckily, our players seem ready and willing to do whatever it takes to take home that prize.

In Peacock's "Meet the Competition" trailer (below), we get a more in-depth look at our 21 contestants and a sneak peek at some of the exciting gameplay to come. Helicopters! Creepy crawlies! Explosions! The Traitors has it all.

"Welcome back my Faithfuls," Cumming says. "The Traitors is back for a murderous new season. A new cast of celebrities will be unmasked. Who will win up to a quarter of a million dollars?"

We also hear from some of our players: Danielle Reyes (Big Brother) already knows that "in this game, you have to be a cold-blooded killer"; Ciara Miller (Summer House) points out there's "nothing worse than someone that you can't trust"; Carolyn Wiger is "able to tell if somebody is lying to me or not"; while Bob the Drag Queen promises his "mama didn't raise no fool."

Season 3 will see the new cast — comprised of reality stars, big-name competitors, and one English lord — take on these new challenges all while looking to unmask the Traitors.

But will any of these new contestants play fair?

"I certainly hope not," Cumming quips.

So, let's take a first look at the new cast portraits as we await this tantalizing new season:

The Traitors Contestant Portraits

Bob Harper in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Bob The Drag Queen in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Britney Haynes in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Carolyn Wiger in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Chanel Ayan in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Chrishell Strause in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Ciara Miller in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Danielle Reyes in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Dolores Cantania in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Dorinda Medley in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Dylan Efron in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Gabby Windey in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Jeremy Collins in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Lord Ivar Mountbatten in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Nikki Garcia in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Rob Mariano in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Robyn Dixon in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Sam Asghari in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Tom Sandoval in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Tony Vlachos in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Wells Adams in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

And ... Alan Cumming's dog Lala as a bonus treat

Lala in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

The Traitors Season 2 became the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen. The Traitors also received four Primetime Emmy award nominations and won in the categories of Outstanding Reality Competition Program and host Alan Cumming took home the statue for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. Season 1 of The Traitors took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess and Tim Harcourt serving as executive producers.

The Traitors will return for its third outing starting on January 9, with the recently renewed Seasons 4 and 5 coming down the line. The Traitors Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch in full exclusively on Peacock.