The Traitors Renewed for Seasons 4 & 5 at Peacock; Alan Cumming Will Return as Host
Get ready for more betrayal and intrigue — the Emmy-nominated series has been renewed for two more seasons ahead of Season 3.
Get ready for more betrayal and intrigue! The Traitors has officially been renewed for two additional seasons at Peacock ahead of its third go-around, the NBCUniversal platform announced today. Alan Cumming (Spy Kids, The Good Wife) will return as host for the reality competition series, whose sophomore season nabbed a total of four Primetime Emmy nominations, including those for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.
It was also the top unscripted series in the U.S. across all platforms during launch week. Cumming serves as an executive producer alongside Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess.
When Does Season 3 of The Traitors Premiere?
The third season of The Traitors will bow on Peacock sometime next year with 21 new players:
- Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)
- Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Britney Haynes (Big Brother)
- Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)
- Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)
- Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
- Ciara Miller (Summer House)
- Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)
- Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
- Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)
- Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)
- Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)
- Jeremy Collins (Survivor)
- Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)
- Nikki Garcia (WWE Hall of Famer)
- Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)
- Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)
- Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)
- Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)
- Tony Vlachos (Survivor)
- Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)
What Is The Traitors About?
Described as a "nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game," The Traitors is a most unusual, yet addictive, reality competition offering.
Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, the tournament pits a number of "Faithful" players against the deceitful individuals that give the show its name, the "Traitors." The goal on the part of the pure-hearted is to accrue a prize fund worth up to $250,000 — all while rooting out and banishing the treacherous leeches amidst their ranks. If the Faithful win, they split the pot among their remaining numbers. However, if a Traitor makes it all the way to the end, they get all the money for themselves.
