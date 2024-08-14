Get ready for more betrayal and intrigue — the Emmy-nominated series has been renewed for two more seasons ahead of Season 3.

The Traitors Renewed for Seasons 4 & 5 at Peacock; Alan Cumming Will Return as Host

Get ready for more betrayal and intrigue! The Traitors has officially been renewed for two additional seasons at Peacock ahead of its third go-around, the NBCUniversal platform announced today. Alan Cumming (Spy Kids, The Good Wife) will return as host for the reality competition series, whose sophomore season nabbed a total of four Primetime Emmy nominations, including those for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

It was also the top unscripted series in the U.S. across all platforms during launch week. Cumming serves as an executive producer alongside Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess.

What Is The Traitors About?

Described as a "nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game," The Traitors is a most unusual, yet addictive, reality competition offering.

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, the tournament pits a number of "Faithful" players against the deceitful individuals that give the show its name, the "Traitors." The goal on the part of the pure-hearted is to accrue a prize fund worth up to $250,000 — all while rooting out and banishing the treacherous leeches amidst their ranks. If the Faithful win, they split the pot among their remaining numbers. However, if a Traitor makes it all the way to the end, they get all the money for themselves.

Sandra Diaz-Twine, Trishelle Cannatella, Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello, Alan Cumming, Kate Chastain abd Mercedes “MJ” Javid during Season 2 Episode 11 of The Traitors. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

How to Watch The Traitors

