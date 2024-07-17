The Traitors Season 2 & Host Alan Cumming Nominated for 4 Emmy Awards

The Alan Cumming-hosted hit is both the No. 1 reality competition series in streaming and a 2024 Emmy nominee.

Host Alan Cumming may soon have a couple more awards to adorn the mantle in his remote Scottish castle. The Traitors Season 2 has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality or Competition Program, marking its first nomination in the prestigious category. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for A Reality Program and Outstanding Directing for A Reality Program. Additionally, series host Cumming was nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

Season 2 of the fan-favorite, critically acclaimed series saw reality stars from across the television landscape come together in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands to play a game of deceit, treachery, and, yes, murder. The series achieved incredible success to become the No. 1 most-viewed unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during its launch week, as reported by Nielsen. And as Peacock's No. 1 most-streamed reality series, it's no surprise that Season 3 is already in the works.

The Traitors is joined by fellow nominees in the Outstanding Reality or Competition Program The Amazing Race, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Chef, and The Voice. Cumming's fellow nominees are RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Kristen Kish (Top Chef), Jeff Probst (Survivor), and Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John for Shark Tank.

For Outstanding Directing, The Traitors director Ben Archard is joined by nominees Cian O'Clery (Love on the Spectrum), Nick Murray (RuPaul's Drag Race), Diccon Ramsay (Squid Game: The Challenge), and Bryan Rowland (Welcome to Wrexham).

And in the Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program category, The Traitors is up against Life Below Zero, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Welcome to Wrexham.

What Awards Has The Traitors Won?

In 2023, the first season won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

And earlier this summer, The Traitors snatched up four Critics Choice Real TV Awards: Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Best Show Host, and Male Star of the Year.

All About The Traitors

Alan Cumming and The Traitors Season 2 cast appear outside the castle during Season 2 Episode 4 of the Traitors. Photo: Peacock

While Peacock hasn't announced a premiere date for the highly anticipated third series, The Traitors Season 3 cast consists of reality TV personalities, top competitors, and other notable figures, including actor, model and Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause.

Other notable competitors are Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race; Dorinda Medley, Robyn Dixon, Dolores Catania and Chanel Ayan from the Real Housewives franchise; Summer House’s Ciara Miller; Zac Efron’s brother Dylan; Gabby Windey and Wells Adams from The Bachelor franchise; Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes from Big Brother; and Survivor stars Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins, Rob Mariano, and Tony Vlachos.

Season 2 starred Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Peppermint, Marcus Jordan, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Deontay Wilder, Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu, Larsa Pippen, Tamra Judge, Janelle Pierzina, Dan Gheesling, Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen, Parvati Shallow, Kevin Kreider, Peter Weber, John Bercow, Phaedra Parks, Sheree Whitfield, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Kate Chastain, and Mercedes "MJ" Javid. Competitors Chris "CT" Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella came out on the winning end!

