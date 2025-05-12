The Paper: Premiere, First Look for Peacock's New Series Set in The Office Universe

A lot of digital ink has already been spilled over an upcoming all-new Peacock comedy series — one destined to be set in an expanded version of the same hilariously warped Dunder Mifflin story-verse as NBC’s smash comedy classic The Office.

Now we’ve got more than just an (understandable) wave of industry chatter about the Peacock-exclusive new show; we've actually got an officially-confirmed series name. On top of that, we now know the premiere month for when The Paper (yep, that’s the name!) will fire up the presses when the mockumentary-style comedy premiers on the bird app later this year in September.

The Paper: First look at Peacock’s new comedy

Esmeralda ( Sabrina Impacciatore), Oscar (Oscar Nuñez), Ned (Domhnall Gleeson), and Adelola (Gbemisola Ikumelo) appear on The Paper Season 1. Photo: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

If The Office is about the quagmire of misfit quirks that beleaguer a highly dysfunctional Pennsylvania paper office, then you can probably follow the same sort of logic to guess what The Paper is about. Existing in the same stylized comedic universe as its iconic NBC predecessor, The Paper follows the silly trials and turmoils of a goofball office staff in a different “paper” business — the newspaper business, to be exact.

The Office wrung tons of hilarity from its single-camera comedy perspective — and with its faux-documentary format, The Paper will arrive with its own signature point-of-view spin. Peacock’s new series “features the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch,” the NBCUniversal streamer teases. “The crew is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher that is trying to revive it.”

Does anyone actually read the newspaper anymore? Who knows! But with the creative team Peacock’s assembled behind The Paper, we definitely know we’ll be watching it. Greg Daniels (the same funny mastermind behind the American version of The Office) and Michael Koman (co-creator of Nathan for You) are developing the series as the show’s co-creators, writers, and executive producers.

To sweeten the deal, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant (co-creators of the original British version of The Office) are also on board as executive producers, along with Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille). We already know plenty about the new show’s cast, too, including the return of fan favorite Oscar Nunez (who played Oscar Martinez on The Office), plus series regulars Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us), Ramona Young (Santa Clarita Diet) and Tim Key (The Witchfinder).

When will The Paper premiere on Peacock?

Starting this fall, you won’t want to miss a single issue, because The Paper is officially confirmed to be landing exclusively on Peacock in September.

News of the show’s September premiere came live and in person via Gleeson, Nunez, and more amped-up cast members, after The Paper gang took the stage in New York for NBCUniversal’s big springtime rollout of Upfront programming announcements.

Even more news is bound to break about The Paper between now and September, so stay plugged in with NBC Insider for the latest.

In the meantime, you can binge all nine seasons of The Office, streaming 'round the clock on Peacock right here!