Here's how to tune in to the 69th edition of Eurovision Song Contest!

Where to Watch Eurovision 2025: About the Schedule & How to Stream in America

It's that time of year again — Eurovision Song Contest is back!

Here's everything you need to know about the can't-miss international singing contest, including how to tune in live.

What is Eurovision?

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest in the Arena St. Jakobshalle on May 13, 2025. Photo: Jens Büttner/Getty Images

Eurovision is the biggest singing contest in Europe, and May 13 marks the event's landmark 69th edition, which will be broadcast live from Basel, Switzerland.

Each year, artists and groups compete for their countries on arguably the world's biggest stage. Eurovision prides itself on being different, with every act following the unwritten rule of, "Put on an amazing show." The event's eclectic nature produces some truly unforgettable songs and musical moments.

The Eurovision website outlines specifically how competition and voting works. It's an intricate process, to say the least. In fact, one fan summed up the unpredictable and often zany competition perfectly on social media back in 2023:

"IT'S EUROVISION WEEK," they wrote. "THE GREATEST EVENT ON THE PLANET. What are the rules? Write a song. Should it be good?! Shut up. How weird can it be? Yes. Are all the countries from Europe? What are you a cop? Who wins? There is no way to tell. Should you be excited? Yes. Too much."

Last year's winner was Nemo, representing Switzerland. Previous Eurovision winners include Celine Dion, who won the contest in 1988, and ABBA. Yes, ABBA.

Watch this compilation video to see how much Eurovision has evolved from its modest roots in 1956 to the grandiose spectacle it is today.

Where to watch Eurovision 2025 in America

Eurovision is streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Whereas iconic American singing competition shows like The Voice take place over many months, Eurovision is a whirlwind, nonstop event that plays out over just three days.

Here is the official Eurovision 2025 schedule:

First Semi-Final: Tuesday, May 13, 3 p.m. ET

Second Semi-Final: Thursday, May 13, 3 p.m. ET

Grand Final: Saturday, May 13, 3 p.m. ET

Because Eurovision 2025 takes place in Switzerland, if you're watching from the U.S., that means you'll need to tune in during the afternoon.

But if you miss the live broadcast on Peacock, don't worry: All three days of Eurovision will be available on Peacock the day after they air.