The Traitors Season 2 Winner Trishelle Shares Her Season 3 Predictions

Trishelle Cannatella, Kate Chastain, and Parvati Shallow are already counting down the days until The Traitors returns to Peacock.

With Peacock having announced the Season 3 cast, the Season 2 competitors rehashed their time on the show and what they expect will happen in Season 3 during the “Spill the Tea” panel at The Traitors’ Castle Garden pop-up event at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 8. But having come from very different reality TV backgrounds, the three competitors all had varying opinions on which future stars will thrive in the competition.

RELATED: Traitors & Deal or No Deal Island Contestants Talk Gaming Strategy with Joe Manganiello

For Chastain, her money is on The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania, describing the Bravoleb as "likable" and "athletic." Plus, Chastain said, "She knows when to talk and when not to talk.”

As a Survivor alum, Shallow is betting on Jeremy Collins, who she called the "mayor."

"People are gonna love him. He is very easy to get along with. I think he is good," she said.

Cannatella, a self-confessed Bravo fan, kept her cards close to her chest and simply said she's "rooting for" Summer House's Ciara Miller and The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley onscreen.

Kate Chastain, Trishelle Cannatella and Parvati Shallow attend the Traitors' Castle Garden FYC Activation The Grove in Los Angeles, CA on June 8, 2024. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock

But the person who Cannatella is most eager to see in Scotland is Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval. "Oh my god, guys, he has to go [out] first!" she said.

To this, Chastain replied, "No! I don’t want him to go first. I want to see him outside the safety of his Vanderpump, West Hollywood bubble. He doesn’t have the bars or cover bands to hide [behind]."

Who Cannatella Was Hoping to See on The Traitors Season 3

Speaking to reporters after the panel, Cannatella revealed she was hoping to see Summer House's Paige DeSorbo and Southern Charm's Craig Conover named as part of Season 3.

"Y’all, Craig and his conspiracy theories would be so good [on] The Traitors. He is a conspiracy theorist. That is what you want at the roundtable!” she said. "And Paige, her outfits? Like, you guys, this is a no-brainer to me. Why are they not there?"

RELATED: The Traitors' CT and Trishelle Dish on Disputes and What "Castle Daddy" Should Do Next

The Season 3 cast is truly an impressive group of reality stars and includes Robyn Dixon, Wells Adams, Tony Vlachos, Carolyn Wiger, Britney Haynes, Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, Chrishell Stause, Danielle Reyes, Bob the Drag Queen, Chanel Ayan, Gabby Windey, Dylan Efron, Bob Harper, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Sam Asghari, and Nikki Garcia.

MJ Still Has Trishelle Blocked on Instagram

Having betrayed Mercedes “MJ” Javid to win the game, Cannatella wasn't surprised that MJ is still angry with her and Chris "CT" Tamburello, but she is surprised to learn she's still blocked on Instagram by the Shahs of Sunset alum.

"I’m so sad about it, honestly, because I thought she was cool and I can’t believe it,” she shared. “But you know what? I gotta kind of respect somebody who sticks to their word and can hold a grudge that long. I kind of have odd respect for you."

Kate Chastain, Trishelle Cannatella, Parvati Shallow and Scott Evans attend the Traitors' Castle Garden FYC Activation The Grove in Los Angeles, CA on June 8, 2024. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock

Besides, Trishelle has experienced her fair share of backstabbing after appearing on The Challenge, saying, "I’m used to it, but I do understand that people, like [on] Housewives and Shahs and shows like that, [they] don’t really have the cutthroat mentality."

The Traitors Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Peacock.