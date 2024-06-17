Alan Cumming Breaks Down Peacock's The Traitors and Compares Porn Stars to Reality Stars

The gripping reality show was the night's biggest winner. And there's only more excitement on the way with Season 3.

The Traitors Wins Four Critics Choice Real TV Awards – Including Male Star of the Year

Peacock's gripping reality competition series The Traitors stole the spotlight at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2024 in Los Angeles, securing four top honors. The series' intricate format, set in an ancient castle deep in the Scottish Highlands and hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming, has resonated deeply with viewers, drawing them into its thrilling narrative of deception and survival.

RELATED: The Traitors Season 2 Winner Trishelle Shares Her Season 3 Predictions

Launched in 2019, the Critics Choice Real TV Awards is a significant platform dedicated to providing critical acclaim and support for the vibrant, unscripted genre. Celebrating programming across various platforms, these awards also honor industry leaders with special recognition for their career achievements in television.

Amidst an atmosphere of anticipation and celebration, The Traitors' success underscored its ability to captivate audiences with its unique blend of psychological suspense and strategic gameplay.

What Critics Choice Real TV Awards did The Traitors Season 2 win? Season 2 of the show emerged victorious in four prestigious categories: Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Best Show Host, and Male Star of the Year.

Alan Cumming and The Traitors Season 2 cast appear outside the castle during Season 2 Episode 4 of the Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Since its launch, The Traitors has left an indelible mark on the landscape of unscripted television. Last season (Season 2), the series achieved remarkable success by becoming the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during its launch week, as reported by Nielsen.

That's really no surprise, as The Traitors is Peacock’s #1 Original Reality Series. Season 1 of the show won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, highlighting the series' commitment to excellence in production and casting.

At the prestigious Critics Choice Real TV Awards, The Traitors was proudly represented by Phaedra Parks, Trishelle Cannatella, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. The series emerged as the night's biggest winner, a testament to its impact. Peacock also shone, earning the most wins of any network, solidifying its position in the reality television landscape.

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Peppermint, Marcus Jordan, Shereé Whitfield, Larsa Pippen, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Janelle Pierzina, Kate Chastain, Dan Gheesling, Parvati Shallow, Andy Cohen, Phaedra Parks, Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello, Peter Weber, Trishelle Cannatella, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, Sandra Diaz-Twine, John Bercow, Tamra Judge, Deontay Wilder and Kevin Kreider during The Traitors Season 2 Reunion. Photo: Chris Haston/PEACOCK

The show's innovative format challenges both contestants and viewers alike, creating an immersive experience that has resonated deeply with a variety of audiences. As audiences eagerly await the next installment of the series, its continued success serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of innovative storytelling and high-stakes competition in entertainment.

RELATED: Boston Rob, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause & More Join The Traitors Season 3: Cast Details

With its innovative approach to reality TV, the series continues to push boundaries and set new standards for the genre, promising even more surprises and suspense in future seasons.

The Traitors Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Peacock.