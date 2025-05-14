The first three episodes of Poker Face Season 2 are now streaming on Peacock, and there's plenty more coming!

Peacock's hit series Poker Face is back for its sophomore season, which means Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) is back on her bulls**t stuff.

Quite literally if you think about it, given the character's unique power to sniff out malodorous lies without fail every single week. While the impetus behind Charlie's fugitive status has changed slightly in Poker Face's new batch of Season 2 episodes, the core premise remains the same: our protagonist bounces around the United States exposing well-crafted homicides — premeditated or otherwise — while crossing paths with an impressive collection of A-list guest stars.

RELATED: Why John Mulaney Cancelled His Birthday Vacation For Natasha Lyonne & Poker Face

“She goes on a bit of an existential road trip this season, while still going from place to place, exploring what it’s like, emotionally and psychologically," showrunner and executive producer Tony Tost says in the production notes.

“She’s not exactly the same Charlie from Season 1, who maybe thought of herself as a lone wolf," adds Lyonne, who also serves as a writer, director, and executive producer. “Now, she genuinely is."

How many episodes are in Poker Face Season 2? Season 2 of Poker Face is comprised of 12 episodes — two more than the first season. The first three installments of the new season are now streaming exclusively on Peacock, with subsequent episodes dropping every Thursday.

RELATED: How Poker Face Just Changed Everything in Season 2: "We Can't Really Mess That Up..."

Giancarlo Esposito and Natasha Lyonne on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

What is Poker Face about? A nod to classic mystery-of-the-week series like Columbo and The Rockford Files, Poker Face is a (mostly) non-serialized show created by Knives Out mastermind Rian Johnson that centers around Charlie Cale, a woman who roams the country solving murders via her uncanny ability to detect when someone is lying. Adopting the inverted "howdunit" format of Columbo, each episode shows us the crime being committed first before Charlie enters the story to prove the guilt of the perpetrators.

How to subscribe to Peacock

Peacock offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!