Nobody 2: Bob Odenkirk's Family Vacation Goes Off the Rails in Action Sequel (WATCH)

Action fans first met Hutch “Nobody” Mansell in the 2021 action film Nobody, written by Derek Kolstad and directed by Ilya Naishuller. When we first meet him, Hutch has an ordinary life, he works in his office, mows his lawn, and otherwise keeps to himself. In fact, he’s so good at keeping to himself that his wife and kids are growing distant.

Then a burglary sends Hutch down a winding path deep into the underbelly of organized crime, activating his old talents in the process. See, Hutch used to be an “auditor,” an assassin working for U.S. intelligence agencies. He uses his skills to stay alive and win the day, but the movie ends with hints of more trouble to come.

Four years later, new trouble has arrived in the first trailer for Nobody 2.

Bob Odenkirk in first trailer for Nobody 2

Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell, a suburban dad, husband, and paid assassin. Nobody 2 picks up four years after the events of the first film and Hutch is back to his old antics. He owes $30 million to the kind of folks you don’t want to owe money to, and his only way of paying it off is a string of hits around the world.

It’s an unconventional job and he hasn’t seen his family in months. The job is driving a wedge between Hutch and his family; he’s missing his kids' ball games and other important moments. With summer break on the horizon, Hutch trades in his suit and firearms for board shorts and a flowery shirt. He and his wife Becca (International Emmy nominee Connie Nielsen) pack up the kids (Gage Munroe and Paisley Cadorath) for a family vacation at Wild Bill's Majestic Midway and Waterpark, where Hutch went on vacation with his brother as a kid.

Of course, their family vacation devolves into a madcap battle when Hutch accidentally ends up in the crosshairs of a bloodthirsty crime boss (Emmy winning and Oscar nominated screen icon, Sharon Stone). Turns out, their vacation spot is in the heart of a bootlegging operation filled with crooked cops and the most ruthless crime boss Hutch has ever faced. No matter what he does, Hutch can’t seem to catch a break.

Brady Mansell (Gage Munroe), Sammy Mansell (Paisley Cadorath), Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk), David Mansell (Christopher Lloyd) and Becca Mansell (Connie Nielsen) in Nobody 2, directed by Timo Tjahjanto. Photo: Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures

Nobody 2 hits theaters everywhere summer 2025

Nobody 2 is directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4); written by Derek Kolstad (John Wick, Die Hart) and Aaron Rabin (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), based on a story and characters created by Derek Kolstad.

Nobody 2 hits theaters everywhere August 15, 2025. After its theatrical run, the film will eventually stream exclusively on Peacock.