Alan Cumming Accepts The Traitors' Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors joined the list of Emmy winners on Sunday evening, with the hit Peacock program (watch the first two seasons right here) taking home the coveted prize for Outstanding Reality Competition Program for the very first time. The reality competition series beat out stiff competition like RuPaul's Drag Race, The Amazing Race, Bravo's Top Chef, and even NBC's The Voice.

To date, The Traitors has won a total of three Emmys, including those for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program (Scottish actor and Spy Kids alumnus Alan Cumming) and Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program.

Alan Cumming thanks "beautiful co-star" Scotland in Emmys acceptance speech

"We are so grateful because we are a new show and you guys, when you like something, you tend to stick to it, which is a good quality. But we appreciate it all the more," Cumming said during his acceptance speech. "These are Studio Lambert, the people who produce this show and I would like you to applaud them because they care so much about the quality of their work. We want to thank our friends at Peacock for their kindness and support. It's so great to be part of a new streaming service. We love them.

He continued: "I want to thank everyone in the cast and crew who work so hard and get so wet by the Scottish weather. I also want to thank Scotland, I owe it everything and it's such a beautiful co-star. I also want to thank Holland because I don't think we thank Holland enough because so many of these shows, like The Traitors, were first made up in Holland. They obviously have something in the water, so let's find it, let's drink it, and all America's problems will be solved."

Watch as Peacock's The Traitors wins Best Reality Competition at 2024 Emmys

Alan Cumming jokes that Taylor Swift "stole" his Emmys outfit

In another nod to his native country, Cumming dressed to the nines in a Teddy Vonranson-styled outfit that included that iconic Scottish garment: a kilt. Catching up with him on the red carpet ahead of the Emmys ceremony, People pointed out that Taylor Swift drew comparisons to Cumming with the ensemble she wore to the VMAs last week.

"The b**** stole my look," the actor joked. "Actually, in the next season of The Traitors — I think it might be the same designer — there's a look I have that's very similar [to what Swift wore]. I think it's hilarious that so many people sort of said, 'Taylor Swift looked like Alan Cumming,' which is a sentence I never thought I would hear."

How to watch The Traitors

The first two seasons of The Traitors can be found exclusively on Peacock. The NBCUniversal platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

The show, which will return for its third outing sometime next year, was recently renewed for Seasons 4 and 5.