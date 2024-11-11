Everything to Know About Gabby Windey, Bachelorette Turned The Traitors Star

Get familiar with the former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette contestant heading to Scotland.

As we close out the final months of 2024, there's no better time to get familiar with the contestants host Alan Cumming (Spy Kids, The Good Wife) will be toying with throughout the third season of The Traitors, Peacock's award-winning competition reality series.

The Traitors puts 21 larger-than-life personalities together to compete in a series of missions to earn a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Before the new season premieres on January 9, 2025, we'll spend the countdown to launch looking at some of the new cast members who will be lurking the halls of Ardross Castle in Scotland.

Yet again, The Traitors' producers have cast an eclectic mix of contestants, including reality stars, models, and even an actual royal. Our first spotlight shines on Gabby Windey, a familiar face from reality dating shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Who is Gabby Windey?

Gabby Windey

If you love to watch others fall in love via reality television, then there's a good chance you already know Gabby Windey from her two seasons looking for love in all the wrong places during Season 26 of The Bachelor, or from when she co-starred in Season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia.

Before her double dip into the fishbowl of the reality dating sphere, Gabby spent five years professionally cheerleading for the Denver Broncos. Then, she dove into the high-stress world of ICU nursing at the University of Colorado Hospital.

After getting cast on The Bachelor shows, her popularity with audiences landed her on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars in 2022. She and dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy (the brother of The Traitors Season 2 contestant Maksim Chmerkovskiy) placed second for the season. And if you attended the Dancing with the Stars Live 2023 tour, then you likely caught Gabby as the effervescent host.

Did Gabby find lasting love on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette?

Gabby Windey

Gabby did not find her forever love on either of her season-long quests on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. But her experiences on both shows sure did incite an unexpected but lasting twist regarding her love life today.

During Season 26 of The Bachelor, Gabby and fellow contestant Rachel Recchia were the final runners-up for the affections of the season's Bachelor, 28-year-old Clayton Echard. In the end, he didn't choose either of the ladies and instead proposed to wedding videographer Susie Evans, who rejected him on live television. Ouch.

In turn, Gabby and Rachel were named the first-ever, co-contestants on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. By the end of the season, romance seemed truly in the air for Gabby in September 2022 when she got engaged to her show Prince Charming, Erich Schwer. However, by November of that year, the pair broke up.

In a statement to People Magazine, Gabby inferred that her gig on Dancing with the Stars wasn't conducive to deepening their relationship. She said, "I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. We're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

Who is Gabby Windey dating? Meet girlfriend Robby Hoffman

About a year later, when Gabby made an update appearance on the morning talk show The View, she shocked everyone when she announced that she found her better match in female comedian Robby Hoffman.

“I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” Gabby told the co-hosts. “And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation because I’m dating a girl!”

As of September of this year, Gabby and Robby are still going strong and posting regularly about each other on social media.

Now, we'll see if Gabby will follow in the footsteps of fellow The Bachelor and The Traitors alumni Peter Weber when it comes to keenly assessing the Faithful or Traitors of her season.

The Traitors will return for its third outing starting on January 9, with the recently renewed Seasons 4 and 5 coming down the line.