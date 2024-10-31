Alan Cumming Reveals The Traitors Season 3 Premiere Date: "One Word: Brutal"

Our stylish host Alan Cumming donned a perfectly cheeky costume to make the highly anticipated announcement on TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Peacock's host with the most Alan Cumming made a characteristically thrilling appearance on NBC's TODAY on October 31 to give audiences the perfect Halloween treat: The Traitors Season 3 will premiere on Peacock on January 9.

When does The Traitors Season 3 premiere? Yes, while dressed up as a great ape, Cumming told TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that The Traitors will return for a third season on January 9 to bring mystery and murder back to the Scottish Highlands.

"Am I pregnant?" Cumming joked when the hosts told audiences he had exciting news to share before revealing the premiere date.

"I'll just say one word," he added when asked about any further details he could share. "Brutal... I thought I was going to have to break up a fight [at a Roundtable]. It's got lots of peaks and troughs. It's not all like that but oh my gosh, yeah, it's a lot."

Season 3 will return with an all-new cast of familiar all-star celebrities, including Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Ciara Miller (Summer House), Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler), Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island), Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), and more.

For the full list of The Traitors Season 3 contestants, read NBC Insider's cast announcement.

The award-winning series recently added to its growing mountain of accolades by taking home three 2024 Emmy Awards: Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program (Cumming), Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, and the coveted Outstanding Reality Competition Program, beating out RuPaul's Drag Race, The Amazing Race, Bravo's Top Chef, and NBC's The Voice.

Produced by Studio Lambert and set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, five-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to 21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.

The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors “murder” contestants one by one, but if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the incredible prize.

How to watch The Traitors

The first two seasons of The Traitors can be found exclusively on Peacock. The NBCUniversal platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

The Traitors will return for its third outing starting on January 9, with the recently renewed Seasons 4 and 5 coming down the line.