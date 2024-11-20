8 Epic Reality TV Moments That Prove Boston Rob Will Be a Killer Traitors Contestant

Even if you've only casually dipped into the world of competition reality shows, there's a good chance you know the man, the myth "Boston Rob" Mariano.

Over the past 20-plus years, Boston Rob has become a fixture on the competition reality show circuit, most recently appearing on the inaugural season of NBC's Deal or No Deal Island. Starting January 9, he'll also compete in the third season of Peacock's Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors.

Boston Rob exists among the elite competition reality personalities who have successfully carved out entire careers in this particular niche. He began this new career in 2002 when he competed in Survivor: Marquesas, the fourth season of that now long-running series. He was an instant fan favorite due to his charming yet ruthless approach to the game — even if he didn't win that season. But the producers knew Rob was ratings gold. He returned to compete in five more Survivor seasons (winning Survivor: Redemption Island in 2011); met and married the love of his life, fellow contestant Amber Brkich; and competed with her in two seasons of The Amazing Race.

On January 9, 2025, audiences will see how Boston Rob fares against Alan Cummings' Scottish sass on The Traitors, but below, NBC Insider makes the case for why we think he has a pretty good shot at dominating whether he's chosen as a Faithful or a Traitor.

Boston Rob Mariano is a strategy man

There's no question that Boston Rob knows how to play both a macro and a micro game. He's a professional poker player, too, so his whole existence — whether he's playing cards, or competing in a series — is centered on observing his competition and figuring out how to use them to his advantage.

In the very first season of Deal or No Deal Island, Rob met one of his most immovable foes yet in Dr. Stephanie Mitchell. She was aware of Rob's competition show past, and she never warmed to his charm. In the clip above, Rob tries to be both honest with Stephanie and get her on his side, which provides some insight into how he operates as someone who's firm but also ingratiating. He'll need to use those powers on The Traitors if he wants to make it past the first day in the Scottish highlands.

In this second clip from DONDI, Rob is in the heat of competition and he proves that he doesn't get flustered. For most people in the middle of this kind of madness, there would be an innate fear of looking like a bully or being unlikable when they stand their ground to protect their gameplay. However, Rob has perfected sticking to his plan, while mostly not coming off as a jerk. Towing that fine line is a skill — one that not everyone possesses.

He's unafraid to take big risks

Put Rob at a poker table or in front of the Deal or No Deal board and he's in his element. Watching him work the odds and make his moves with confidence is another of his hallmarks; not second-guessing himself in the heat of the moment in Scotland will be important if he's going to convince anyone to be his ally. Or if he's outright lying to his fellow competitors about his standing as a Traitor or Faithful.

Another great example of Rob's boldness came during Survivor: Redemption Island when he and his fellow players were enjoying a reward and he figured out that a clue was hidden among their treats. Rather than make a big deal of his discovery, he slyly snagged the Immunity Idol clue right from under their noses — and then threw it into a volcano to keep it from his fellow players!

Rob is a true champion

Nicholas Grasso and Rob Mariano appear in Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 Episode 7 “Are You Decisive?”. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Another thing? You can't keep the guy down. After losing three separate seasons of Survivor, Boston Rob came back for Survivor: Redemption Island and finally won the whole game. You have to give it up to his willingness to expose his physical and mental health to this kind of competition over and over again. After all, you need that kind of tenacity to outwit a castle full of equally ambitious players in a season of The Traitors, and Rob's got that in spades.

Rob's also a winner through and through. When he and wife Amber participated as a team in Season 7 of The Amazing Race, the pair came in first place in the 2nd, 4th, 7th, and 10th individual legs. A stunning achievement on a show that is all about the unknown sandbagging even your best travel game. And when they came back to do the show's All-Stars season, the pair won the first three legs before they were eliminated in the fourth.

Boston Rob knows good reality TV

Reality TV Personality Robert "Boston Rob" Mariano attends the "Survivor: Caramoan Fans VS Favorites" finale and reunion at the CBS Studios - Radford on May 12, 2013 in Studio City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

If you're a contestant with two decades worth of competition reality shows under your belt, and have hosted shows like The Player and Around the World in 80 Ways, you get very familiar with what it takes to make outstanding moments for television. It's a skill Rob has seemingly possessed from his very first episode of Survivor, during which he portrayed one face to his fellow players and then revealed his true feelings in the confessionals.

Boston Rob's ability to be equally charming, vulnerable, and villainous when needed means he's always engaging to watch. Even when he passed out from the flu and dehydration during Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Rob was able to take his weakest moment and make his confessional explanation funny, sympathetic, and frustrating when he took the moment to go full villain.

He also knows how to command the floor, like he did during the Survivor: All Stars live finale episode. When the final vote came down to Rob and Amber for the season's winner, Rob interrupted host Jeff Probst reading the final vote tally to propose to Amber on live TV. She accepted ... and then won the whole season. A win/win for Rob.

Knowing what he can pull off, we're excited to see how Boston Rob courts the camera in Scotland, and if he can craft another competition reality television moment for the ages.

The Traitors will return for its third outing starting on January 9, with the recently renewed Seasons 4 and 5 coming down the line.