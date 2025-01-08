Tour the New Cast Camp with Host Joe Manganiello | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

Boston Rob never holds back, and he had some notes for Luke Olejniczak after he became Season 2's first elimination.

Boston Rob's Roast of the 1st Cut Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Player Is Gold

Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island is here, and with it comes a new after-show hosted by Season 1 player Boston Rob in which he interviews recently-eliminated Contestants. First up? Luke Olejniczak.

Read what happened to Luke on the Season 2 premiere and highlights from his interview with Boston Rob, below:

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 had an epic start

As soon as players set foot on the tropical oasis in Season 2, Episode 1, Host Joe Manganiello presented them with a "pyramid scheme": a massive pyramid in the ocean adorned with several briefcases with three separate paths to reach them. The easy path led players through the jungle and back to the pyramid's lowest-value briefcases; the hard path required jumping across slippery floating platforms to reach the highest-value cases, while the risky path involved riding a zipline to grab one of three game-changing red briefcases: a Steal, Swap, or low-value case.

The cast of Deal or No Deal Island appears on Season 2 Episode 1 "The Banker Strikes Back". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Who was eliminated during Deal or No Deal Island's Season 2 premiere? Luke Olejniczak. While Luke set out to play a fearless game, after a series of mistakes, he was ultimately sent packing after an ill-chosen deal with the Banker. Luke arrived on the island eager, choosing to go for one of the three red risky cases alongside David Genat and Seychelle Cordero. However, Luke failed to check who grabbed the high-value case from the hard path to Steal or Swap. Despite Luke ending up with the coveted Steal case, he lost the wind in his sails and selected a lower-value case that landed him, Genat, and Seychelle at risk of elimination. Luke went the risky route, but it did not pay off. Luke owned his first excursion flop, encouraging the Immunity winner to send him to face the Banker. However, after making it to the Temple, Luke's chaotic gameplay continued during the Deal or No Deal game, culminating in him adding a mere $1 to the collective pot before being eliminated.

Boston Rob's interview with DONDI's Luke Olejniczak

While joining Boston Rob for his post-elimination interview during the after-show, Luke began by revealing he had a gift for the Survivor legend: a dollar bill, a cheeky nod to his disastrous final deal.

"It was a great opportunity to be on the Banker's Island, but come on," Luke teased. "I was an early exit; nobody really got to see who the real Luke was, man."

Luke revealed he's a lifelong outdoorsman, equipped to handle the grueling DONDI jungle. Boston Rob walked through Luke's gameplay, teasing him for his questionable calls along the way. Boston Rob explained he was no stranger to going the risky route during his DONDI game but joked that it went much worse for Luke. Especially after Luke failed to check who made it out of the pyramid with the highest-value case.

"The decision I made was bad, right?" Luke admitted. "But do you know what's worse? You sit on the sidelines, and someone else sends you home. I want to be at the controls."

Luke Olejniczak and Joe Manganiello appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 1 "The Banker Strikes Back". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Luke's bad luck continued after getting to the Temple. Boston Rob pointed out the statistics of Luke's Deal or No Deal playthrough and how Luke seemingly neglected the mathematics of the game. Luke confessed he's not the best with statistics, and his superstitious allegiances to specific numbers fueled his gameplay.

"OK, like, I wouldn't have done it," Boston Rob ribbed Luke with trademark sass. "It's terrible. I'm not gonna sit here and tell you it was a good decision because that would be bad. But at the same time, you went with your feeling. But, you know, you're going against math, and you're going against the odds. So that's hard."

"I would have played Temple the same way," Luke shrugged, earning a big reaction from Rob.

"Nooo!" Boston Rob chuckled with dismay. "You're killing me!"

After some laughs and reminiscing, Boston Rob bid farewell to DONDI's first eliminated player with a chucklesome goodbye and an autographed dollar bill from Luke.

"I think you and I would be really good friends outside [of the game]," Boston Rob told Luke. "But on the island, we have a different mentality."

Watch Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob on Peacock, NBC's YouTube, and NBC.com every Wednesday following new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2, which air Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.