NBC's Hit Competition Series Deal or No Deal Island Renewed for Season 2 – Everything to Know

It May Be the Banker's Island, But This Is Stephanie's Game | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

LEAK: The Final Four Open Up to Each Other | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

LEAK: The Final Four Open Up to Each Other | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

The Joe Manganiello-hosted competition series returns for Round 2 as new competitors take on The Banker.

A lucky new group of competitors will head to The Banker's private island when Deal or No Deal Island returns for Season 2! That's right, the spin-off of the classic briefcase-opening gameshow is officially getting a second season after a record-breaking first season. (And we're not just referring to the $200 million in prize money up for grabs every season.)

How to Watch Watch Deal or No Deal Island Mondays at 9:30/8:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In Season 1, Deal or No Deal Island reached 30 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms this season to date. The series is averaging 5.8 million total viewers across all platforms, more than doubling its live audience. Deal or No Deal Island is also currently the No. 1 NBC unscripted show on Peacock and has the most-watched unscripted NBC premiere on Peacock.

RELATED: Deal or No Deal Island's Joe Manganiello Secretly Fanboyed Over Boston Rob's Casting

And that's without the Season 1 finale's twists and turns! The Season 1 finale of Deal or No Deal Island premieres on May 13 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Joe Manganiello appears in Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 Episode 9 "Are You Ruthless?". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

“With expert gameplay, adventure, and a new layer of strategy, the reimagined Deal or No Deal Island had fans on the edge of their seats, just like the original,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, in a press release. “A huge thanks to our crew and the biggest gamer of them all, host Joe Manganiello. Together we’re thrilled to be back with another season that will be sure to test the contestants and the Banker’s limits.”



“It was incredible to see how audiences immediately took to the new format of Deal or No Deal Island, welcoming Joe Manganiello and the Banker’s guests into their homes and bringing new life to the iconic IP,” said Sharon Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine North America, in the release. “We're thrilled that NBC has picked up a second cycle and eagerly anticipate seeing how the Banker will physically test and mentally challenge a new season of contestants as they compete for a transformative jackpot.”

What is Deal or No Deal Island about?

Deal or No Deal Island transports 13 players to the elusive Banker’s private island, where he makes the rules and twists lie behind every palm tree.

RELATED: Yes, Boston Rob & Aron Barbell Are Friends IRL After Deal or No Deal Island [Interview]



In this series, the iconic briefcases containing a total of more than $200 million in prize money are hidden around the island. In each episode, players compete in daring challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in that night’s game of Deal or No Deal. The player who snags the highest-value case gains immunity and gets to choose a fellow player to enter “The Temple.”



The chosen competitor must then play a high-intensity game of Deal or No Deal. If the player makes a bad deal and accepts an offer of a lesser value than what is in their chosen case, they are immediately eliminated. If the player makes a good deal and accepts an offer of a higher value than what is in their case, they gain the power to select whom to eliminate.

Photo: NBC



The winnings from each game of Deal or No Deal are added to a group pot that grows exponentially throughout the season. At the end of the season, the last player standing faces the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history.

RELATED: Watch Boston Rob Explain Reality Show Strategy on Deal or No Deal Island



However, the devious Banker is always watching and raising the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. Manganiello serves as the gaming liaison—an intermediary between the Banker and contestants—overseeing gameplay and helping navigate them through tough, life-changing decisions.

When does Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 premiere? Unfortunately, there is no premiere date yet for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. But fans can be reassured that host Joe Manganiello will return to The Banker's private island with a new cast of competitors as soon as he can.

Deal or No Deal Island is executive produced by Matt Kunitz, Vittoria Cacciatore, Jeffrey Breeden, Joe Manganiello, Howie Mandel, and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin.

The Season 1 finale of Deal or No Deal Island premieres on May 13 at 10 p.m. on NBC.