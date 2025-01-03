David Genat’s History on Survivor, Explained

Boston Rob Is BACK to Host the Official DONDI After Show | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

Crowned the "The Golden God" by Survivor Australia fans, Genat never fails to bring the heat.

Fans couldn't be happier as Australian model and television personality David Genat joins Season 2 of NBC's Deal or No Deal Island.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The new series combines strategy, luck, and island chaos, and with Genat's knack for thinking on his feet, viewers are already speculating that he could be one of Season 2's breakout stars. Of course, this isn't Genat's first brush with high-stakes reality TV. His time on Survivor Australia — where he participated in Champions vs. Contenders and All Stars — cemented his reputation as a master strategist and fierce competitor.

Everyone loves the return of a legend, so we're looking back at how "The Golden God" earned his place in reality TV history.

David Genat's Survivor history: Champions vs. Contenders

David Genat for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Genat made his way to the reality television landscape in 2018 during the sixth season of Survivor Australia, in an installation that saw islanders split up into two camps: one of celebrities or notable figures, and the other of everyday Australians. Genat hopped off the boat as a member of the Champions tribe; before Survivor, he'd navigated a prolific modeling career, working with several leading brands like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

Soon emerging as a frontrunner on the Champions tribe, Genat quickly stole hearts with his charisma. However, beneath that charm was a calculated player willing to make big moves and take risks. Genat formed strategic alliances while simultaneously keeping his options open. But despite these power plays Genat was often pushed to play defensively after his tribe targeted him for being such a threat.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

Genat's status in the game was forever changed after he successfully swapped a fake idol for Shaun Hampson's real idol. It was a dramatic moment for fans watching at home, and it was made all the more exciting when Genat masterfully leveraged the life-saving totem by rescuing himself and manipulating other votes. A few episodes after this power move, Genat found yet another hidden immunity idol. This double-hitter solidified Genat's glimmering reputation and earned him the nickname "The Golden God."

Despite his innovative gameplay, Genat's journey on Champions vs. Contenders came to an end before he made it to the final three. After Genat scored an immunity challenge win, his fellow islanders grew aware of his increasing sway in the game. Genat was voted off on Day 34 with an idol in his pocket, making him the season's second juror.

David Genat's Survivor history: All Stars

David Genat during Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2. Photo: NBC

In 2020, Genat returned to the island for Survivor Australia: All Stars, and this time, he arrived prepared to dominate with dreams of voting out every player who voted him out in Champions vs. Contenders. Genat's social game was unparalleled throughout the entire season; he not only formed tight alliances with strategic heavy-hitters but remained adaptable, ensuring he was always in a powerful alliance.

Keenly aware of the power of an idol, Genat would coordinate votes to flush idols before his competitors could play them. His physical prowess in challenges further established his frontrunner status, making him a certified threat to the other castaways. Before even reaching the merge, Genat had located and stashed two hidden immunity idols.

RELATED: Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 to Have After Show Hosted by Survivor Star Boston Rob

In a game where idols can make or break the season, Genat's ability to properly leverage those idols became quite legendary — he became the first islander on Australian Survivor to possess two idols at once. Genat's competitors had little time to prepare for his gameplay and were downright gobsmacked after he played the second idol for a close ally, eliminating a key opponent.

Genat's second idol and late-game immunity wins ensured his victory. After he won the critical final immunity challenge, Genat fought his case at the final tribal council. Upon scoring eight jury votes, Genat finally claimed the title of Sole Survivor, marking one of the most satisfying redemption arcs in the franchise's history.

Watch the Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesday, January 7, at 8/7c on NBC or the next day on Peacock.