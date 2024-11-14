The Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Premiere Date Has Been Revealed

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 | Official Trailer | The Banker Turns Up the Heat

Joe Manganiello returns as host of this competition show, which offers an immersive twist on the Deal or No Deal format.

Deal or No Deal Island made a splash when it premiered on NBC in early 2023. The inventive series is an action-packed take on the beloved Deal or No Deal briefcase format. Below, read an official description of the series:

"In Deal or No Deal Island, briefcases are hidden around the island with more than $200 million in prize money split between them. In each episode, players compete in daring challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in that night’s game of Deal or No Deal. The player who snags the highest-value case gains immunity and gets to choose a fellow player to enter 'The Temple.'

The chosen competitor must then play a classic game of Deal or No Deal. If the player makes a 'bad deal,' they are immediately eliminated. If the player makes a 'good deal,' the power is in their hands and they get to select who to eliminate.

The winnings from each game of Deal or No Deal will be added to a group pot that will grow to an exponential value throughout the season. The last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history. Season 1 found winner Jordan Fowler playing for $13,857,000.

However, the devious Banker is always watching and raising the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. Manganiello acts as an intermediary between the Banker and contestants—overseeing gameplay and helping to navigate them through tough, life-changing decisions. "

Season 2 of the series is just around the corner. Below, read when you can catch the premiere of Deal or No Deal Island's thrilling next chapter.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 premieres January 2024 on NBC

Joe Manganiello for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Patrick Ecclesine/NBC

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC with a special two-hour episode.

After this, the show moves to its regular time slot: Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. As always, episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

The cast of Season 2 includes reality TV veterans David Genat, Will Kirby, and Parvati Shallow, in addition to 11 newcomers.

"I watched Survivor like a junkie," Manganiello explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers about his decision to come on as DONDI host. "When I was on set or in some foreign country, it's always me and the dog, brushing my teeth, watching Survivor episodes. So when they called me and explained the job to me, it was basically, 'Do you want to be the next Jeff Probst?' And I was like, 'Of course I do! You don't know who you're talking to.'"