Unexpected Friends Boston Rob & Joe Manganiello Have 3 Wild Things in Common

Boston Rob Is BACK to Host the Official DONDI After Show | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

Manganiello revealed some fun facts about his bond with Boston Rob during the Deal or No Deal Island After Show.

Deal or No Deal Island has been a wild ride thanks to its high-stakes gameplay and gripping drama. But one lighthearted surprise to emerge from the chaotic Banker's Island is the friendship between Host Joe Manganiello and "Boston Rob" Mariano.

It's no secret that Boston Rob, the Season 1 competitor-turned-host of the Deal or No Deal Island After Show, has some strong ties to Massachusetts. Manganiello is a longtime fan of Rob's reality TV prowess, but the Host also connected with the Survivor star thanks to their shared ties to Boston. That common ground eventually led to a genuine friendship.

Despite being on opposing ends of the Season 1 competition, Rob and Manganiello formed a bond that extended far beyond the game's end. In the January 14 episode of Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob, Manganiello stopped by to kick back and talk about Season 2's island strategy with his buddy.

Joe Manganiello and Boston Rob break down the main difference between DONDI and Survivor

Joe Manganiello appears on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2; Rob Mariano appears on Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 Episode 11 "Are You Tenacious?". Photo: Patrick Ecclesine/NBC; Monty Brinton/NBC

Manganiello explained that the Season 2 players are "more sentient" and unafraid to stand out compared to last season. Part of that is in how the first excursion was designed. By forcing players to Steal and Swap from competitors and provide three different paths toward the cases, Manganiello says the group started "forming alliances right out of the gate."

"It's not like on Survivor where your alliance or your relationship is going to matter to the point of whether or not you get voted in or out," Rob mused. "Because there's no vote in this game. Ultimately, you are able to take your fate into your own hands if you play the Banker."

Rob added, "But if you're unfortunate enough to have to sit there unprotected, you better have relationships with the people that are playing so that they won't eliminate you."

"Exactly," Manganiello smiled devilishly before getting into some juicy details about a challenge we'll see later this season that will test the competitor's social game. These players should beware of any burnt bridges on the horizon.

Joe Manganiello and Boston Rob's friendship

"What I love about you and the way you host the game is that you can feel how invested you are," Rob told his friend. "The fact that you love the game, you understand the strategy, and you're invested, like, we as Contestants feel it, too."

"I love the game," Manganiello shrugged humbly. "I love seeing you all bring back huge amounts of money."

"And we feel that, dude," Rob commended. "Like, we feel you wanting us to win."

"I'm glad you're back!" Manganiello told Rob as the interview concluded. The Host was keen to mention that he and Rob have stayed in touch since Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island. Back in November 2024, Manganiello and Rob attended an Eagles concert at Las Vegas' Sphere, and they shared a pic from the show with viewers.

"For people out there who don't know, we were born a year apart," Manganiello said. "Our mothers went to the same high school a year apart, and our parents got married in Boston on the same day."

"It's wild," Rob said.

Manganiello gleefully added, "Both Celtics fans."

