Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Premiere Drops Major Clue About the New Banker

The Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island kicked off with an exciting twist: A new Banker is at the helm of the island chaos, and she is making some power moves. That's right: We've got a woman Banker divvying out the dollars this season!

As the players arrived at the stunning yet mysterious Banker's Island, host Joe Manganiello wasted no time launching into the first excursion, with players soon claiming their initial briefcases of the game. The early challenge set the stage for some intense tribe interactions as the Contestants settled in on the luxurious island. Oh, and did we mention these players are living the high life? Season 2 players discovered a revamped camp, which is bound to add an extra layer of excitement as the competition heats up.

Amid all the twists and turns, players were gobsmacked after Deal or No Deal icon Howie Mandel made a virtual appearance to greet the new lineup. Mandel, who served thrills as the Banker in Season 1, shockingly disclosed he isn't calling the shots this season.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2's Banker is shaking up the game

The cast of Deal or No Deal Island appears on Season 2 Episode 1 "The Banker Strikes Back". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

As the players arrived at the Temple to see Luke Olejniczak play his life-saving game after landing on the chopping block, they were shocked when Manganiello got a call instantly. An offer from the Banker right out the gate? After answering, Mangelliano revealed Mandel was there to level with the Season 2 players.

"Sorry to crash the party, everyone," Mandel teased while chastising the group for their underwhelming performance in the first excursion. Mandel wasn't happy but had crucial information to share with the Contestants: "This time around, I'm not the Banker that you need to impress," he said.

Mandel expressed he had already found his ultimate competitor in Season 1, so it was time for someone else to take control. With a chuckle, Mandel continued, "There's a new Banker pulling the strings, and I hear they're hoping to find a competitor who knows how to wield power."

As Mandel's video call ended, Manganiello increased the intrigue by adding, "You may not know who the Banker is, but you know who it isn't."

After a jaw-dropping Deal or No Deal game in which Luke hedged his bets pretty badly, he became Season 2's first eliminated player after adding a mere $1 to the collective pot. Luke's chaotic gameplay is bound to sit poorly with the yet-to-be-revealed Banker, leaving the remaining players with an uphill battle ahead.

Luke Olejniczak and Joe Manganiello appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 1 "The Banker Strikes Back". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Manganiello dropped another Banker hint right after Luke left the competition.

"As for the rest of you, $1 is going into the final case," Mangelliano told them solemnly. "You all have a lot of work to do. You can head back to camp, but beware of the Banker."

The DONDI Host then cheekily added, "You never know what she will do next."

"We've tried to make a concerted effort to choose Bankers — yes, there's a new Banker this season — that have roots in Deal or No Deal," Manganiello told NBC Insider ahead of Season 2. "To choose Bankers that make sense in terms of Deal or No Deal canon. And that's all I'll say because there's gonna be some fun surprises this year in terms of the Banker, and people are gonna learn some things. You'll just have to hang in there."

