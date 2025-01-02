Boston Rob Is BACK to Host the Official DONDI After Show | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

After checking out the islander's digs, you'll be wanting to compete on Deal or No Deal Island yourself.

Where Is Deal or No Deal Island Filmed? See Tour of Cast Camp

Fans excited to dive into Deal or No Deal Island will be thrilled to learn we have a promo for Season 2, and it sees our new lineup of islanders camping in style.

The stakes are sky-high on Deal or No Deal Island; when the Contestants aren't running around the Banker's Island finding briefcases or competing in grueling physical challenges, they're tasked with regrouping, strategizing, and bonding during their downtime at camp. And these players enjoy some gorgeous accommodations. Learn more about them, below.

Where is Deal or No Deal Island filmed?

Learn more about DONDI's location in the Banker's Island camp tour, led by Host Joe Manganiello:

"The Banker's made some exciting improvements," Manganiello explains about the campsite.

"Here we are at the guest pavilion," Manganiello begins, inviting us back into the space where competitors are welcomed to kick back, grab a bite to eat, relax, and catch up with allies.

"This year, the banker has spared no expense," Manganiello explains, as exclusive footage shows Season 2 DONDI players gushing over the pavilion's jaw-dropping offerings. "These areas are where the guests are going to hang out at night, chop it up. Talk about what happened that day."

Manganiello adds, "Someone's always stirring the pot." The clip then cuts to an interview with Big Brother star Will Kirby, forlorn over Survivor legend Parvati Shallow's "untrustworthy" nature on the show. Tune in to find out what he means!

Next up, Manganiello moves the tour to the player's sleeping quarters. "This season, the bankers have taken the guest accommodations to the next level with our state-of-the-art geodomes," he said.

"We got some real beds," player Courtney Kim exclaims, adoring the delightful digs. With a souped-up tent, beds, canopies, and lovely linens, Deal or No Deal Island has elevated the definition of glamping.

Joe Manganiello appears on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 1 "The Banker Strikes Back". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

"Each geodome is equipped with its own air conditioning system, hardwood floors, and for normal-sized people like me, vaulted ceilings," the 6′ 5″ Manganiello teased before pivoting to the plush monogrammed "B" towels left behind for the competitors. "Of course, branding is of the utmost importance to the Banker."

"Guests will get a good night of sleep, protected from the bugs, protected from the heat, protected from the elements," Manganiello explains. "Because we want them all to be at their absolute best mentally and physically come time for the excursion."

DONDI Season 2 has added The Dock, a new hotbed for drama

Parvati Shallow, Dr. Will Kirby and David Genat for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Fans of DONDI Season 1 will be excited to learn that the players will have a new place to talk strategy on the island, a dock adorned with sunchairs built off the beautiful beach. "The newest addition to the cast camp for Season 2: The Dock," Manganiello reveals. "It's a place where the players could come and relax after a tough day, think strategy, form new alliances."

We then see a sneak peek of Courtney Kim and Sydnee Peck formalizing an alliance with a handshake. Next, we cut to footage of Parvati and Phillip Solomon looking quite chummy, but Phillip expresses a different sentiment in a private interview. "She is the 'Black Widow' for a reason, and I am not stupid," Solomon cautions viewers.

Amidst the camp's excitement, Manganiello reminds viewers that not everything is as it seems, alluding to the enigmatic Banker, observing the players' every move. "As you know, someone is always watching," he warns, setting the stage for a thrilling season.

Watch the premiere of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC, or stream the premiere the next day on Peacock.