Boston Rob Is BACK to Host the Official DONDI After Show | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

If you want the post-island tea from DONDI players, you'll need to catch up with Boston Rob on Wednesdays.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 to Have After Show with Boston Rob (DETAILS)

NBC has announced an exciting addition to the Deal or No Deal Island experience: An after show starring Season 1 frontrunner and reality TV renegade "Boston" Rob Mariano.

As Joe Manganiello returns to host Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island, he will be joined in spirit by Boston Rob, who will provide his coveted intel on the game. Each week, Boston Rob will break down the most jaw-dropping moments of the latest episode, share behind-the-scenes insights, and interview eliminated contestants to delve into their strategies and hot takes. Fans can also expect exclusive footage, sneak peeks of future episodes, and Rob's trademark humor as the show provides a full deep dive into the game. With more than $200 million in prize money on the line — every decision counts.

Providing a deeper understanding of the game that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats each week, Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob is a certified must-watch.

How to watch Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 After Show starring Boston Rob. Photo: NBC

New episodes of Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob will be available to stream on Peacock, NBC's YouTube channel, and NBC.com every Wednesday following new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2.

Judging by how quickly Boston Rob stole hearts as a Season 1, he's a perfect choice for the exciting new after show. The reality TV veteran is well-equipped to explore the game's nooks and crannies. He first earned legendary status as a Survivor and The Amazing Race, so he's got some sage advice tucked away. Each week, Rob will sit down with eliminated players to break down gameplay and talk drama on the island, and fans won't want to miss any of the juicy details.

How to watch Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

Joe Manganiello appears in Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 Episode 10 "Are You Powerful?". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Deal or No Deal Island will kick off Season 2 with a two-hour premiere, airing Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC. Deal or No Deal island After Show with Boston Rob will premiere the day after the Season 2 premiere on Wednesday, January 8. Beginning the following week (January 14), Deal or No Deal Island will assume its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Stream episodes of Deal or No Deal Island — and the new after show — on Peacock.

“With expert gameplay, adventure, and a new layer of strategy, the reimagined Deal or No Deal Island had fans on the edge of their seats, just like the original,” Corie Henson, NBC's executive vice president of unscripted content, said in a statement. “A huge thanks to our crew and the biggest gamer of them all, host Joe Manganiello. Together, we’re thrilled to be back with another season that will be sure to test the contestants and the Banker’s limits.”