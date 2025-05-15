NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider Law & Order

Is Law & Order New Tonight? (May 15, 2025)

Don't miss the Season 24 finale of Law & Order.

By Jessica White
Guest Star Patricia Arquette: Prostitute Keeps a Murderer on the Phone | Law & Order: SVU | NBC
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
2:05
Highlight
Guest Star Patricia Arquette: Prostitute Keeps a Murderer on the Phone | Law & Order: SVU | NBC
Video thumbnail
1:08
Highlight
Benson and Carisi Search a Teenage Boy's Bedroom for Incriminating Evidence | Law & Order: SVU | NBC
Video thumbnail
2:11
Highlight
Guest Star Britt Lower: Did a Doctor Intentionally Mutilate a Patient? | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

The Season 24 finale of Law & Order is here, and viewers can't wait to see what legal mayhem lands on the 27th Precinct's radar next. From shocking courtroom showdowns to grueling interrogations, Season 24 has brought the heat, and when the going gets tough, we can rely on Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) to get going.

How to Watch

Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"Reid and I just have a great time," Brooks told CinemaBlend while chatting about his on-screen partner. "We have the same sense of humor, both really sarcastic and sardonic... We just get along as human beings, and we both work really hard at our jobs. That's also a blessing when you can come to work every day knowing good and well that your partner has done the work, and you're going to get there, and you're going to be not only impressed but sometimes surprised."

RELATED: Both Law & Order and Special Victims Unit Renewed for 2025-2026 Season By NBC

Tonight's Law & Order finale is set to be a tantalizing watch. Find out where and when to watch Law & Order Season 24, below.

Law And Order 2416 Jessica Brady Vincent Riley Jalen Shaw
Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) on Law & Order Season 24, Episode 16. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, May 15, 2025?

Yes!

The logline for tonight's Law & Order finale — Season 24, Episode 22 ("Look the Other Way") — reads: "When a model is murdered, Shaw and Riley believe their suspect may have escalated an obsession to violence; Maroun's efforts to place the suspect near the scene of the crime leave Price in a bind when the evidence may not hold up in court."

DA Nicholas Baxter sitting at a desk with his arms crossed in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 17.
DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air?

New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 typically air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock

A.D.A. Nolan Price standing in a court room in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20.
A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order?

Stream episodes of Law & Order on Peacock. Fans can watch Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intenton Peacock. 

RELATED: Why You'll Recognize Law & Order Guest Star Stephen A. Smith, Who Played a Sports Agent

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider ahead of Season 24. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

Shop Law & Order merch!

Read more about:

Related Stories