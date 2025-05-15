The Season 24 finale of Law & Order is here, and viewers can't wait to see what legal mayhem lands on the 27th Precinct's radar next. From shocking courtroom showdowns to grueling interrogations, Season 24 has brought the heat, and when the going gets tough, we can rely on Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) to get going.

"Reid and I just have a great time," Brooks told CinemaBlend while chatting about his on-screen partner. "We have the same sense of humor, both really sarcastic and sardonic... We just get along as human beings, and we both work really hard at our jobs. That's also a blessing when you can come to work every day knowing good and well that your partner has done the work, and you're going to get there, and you're going to be not only impressed but sometimes surprised."

Tonight's Law & Order finale is set to be a tantalizing watch. Find out where and when to watch Law & Order Season 24, below.

Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) on Law & Order Season 24, Episode 16. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order new tonight, May 15, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Law & Order finale — Season 24, Episode 22 ("Look the Other Way") — reads: "When a model is murdered, Shaw and Riley believe their suspect may have escalated an obsession to violence; Maroun's efforts to place the suspect near the scene of the crime leave Price in a bind when the evidence may not hold up in court."

DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 17. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order Season 24 air? New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 typically air on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order? Stream episodes of Law & Order on Peacock. Fans can watch Seasons 13 through 20, Season 23, and Season 24 of Law & Order — as well as every episode of SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock.

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters," Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider ahead of Season 24. "It's still Dick Wolf's Law & Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

