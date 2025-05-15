Where to Watch the Found Season 2 Finale on NBC & Peacock

It’s all come down to a tense ending for the kidnapping crisis management team at the center of NBC’s Found. After double-crosses, danger, and perhaps even a poisoning or two, the crime drama series’ big Season 2 finale is finally upon us, with oodles of story threads left yet to untangle for missing-persons sleuth Gabi Mosely (Shanloa Hampton) and her Mosely & Associates gang.

How to Watch Watch Found Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Found’s second season has been a wild ride: Through 21 episodes (and one more to go), a new antagonizing threat has emerged thanks to the criminally deranged mind of Lena (Danielle Savre) — the half-sister to chief series baddie and unrepentant child kidnapper Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar).

After evading police capture with Sir’s help last week, Lena is out for vengeance against M&A, hitting the firm hard with an abduction that strikes especially close to home. Can Gabi help key team member Margaret (Kelli Williams) rescue her son from Lena before something truly dire happens? That’s the question that hangs over “Missing While Dying,” Found’s Season 2 finale episode airing on NBC tonight.

RELATED: NBC's Found Sets Up Tense Hostage Crisis Ahead of Season 2 Finale - What Happened?

Is Found new on NBC tonight? Yes, an all-new episode of Found will premiere on NBC tonight (Thursday, May 15) at 10 p.m. ET. The episode is the Season 2 finale..

Margaret (Kelli Williams) and Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) appear on Found Season 2 Episode 22 "Missing While Dying". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

As the 22nd installment in Found’s current second season, tonight’s “Missing While Dying” episode arrives as the Season 2 finale, straddling storylines that run deep through the whole M&A team. Just as Margaret and her long-lost son Jamie (Parker Queenan) seem to finally be reuniting in the aftermath of a years-long kidnapping recovery effort, Lena has found a way to abduct him again — this time using him as a way to exact revenge on those who would see her face justice.

Gabi and Sir have their own twisted history together, each playing the role of the other’s kidnapper in a warped victim-and-perpetrator cycle that stretches all the way back to Gabi’s childhood. That makes Sir and Lena (his half sister!) an extra-dangerous duo as Gabi marshals all of M&A’s resources to get Jamie back for good. “Missing While Dying” is definitely an ominous episode title for Found’s Season 2 finale… so however the story plays out, at least we know it won’t be short on drama.

RELATED: Found Finally Reveals How Gabi & Sir Started Working Together - and it Was All About [SPOILER]

How to stream Found on Peacock

After tonight’s season 2 finale air son NBC, you can stream it next-day on Peacock. Fans can stream every Found episode (encompassing both Seasons 1 & 2) the next day after it airs — just click here!

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? It’s super-easy to get started. The NBCUniversal streamer offers two monthly plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you’re an eligible student, click here to subscribe to the Premium plan for only $2.99 for a whole year!