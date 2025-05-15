When Is Scarlett Johansson's SNL Episode 2025? Date, Time, Details

Tiffany Haddish Gives an Exciting Update on Her Dating Life and Pitches a Movie Role for Seth

Colin Jost Talks Pete Davidson and "Titanic 2," Parenting with Scarlett Johansson and More

Colin Jost Talks Pete Davidson and "Titanic 2," Parenting with Scarlett Johansson and More

Scarlett Johansson's had one date marked on her calendar for quite some time. And now, she's just days away from a major career accomplishment.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

The Jurassic World: Rebirth star is set to become the first woman to host Saturday Night Live more than six times. That's right: The next time Johansson walks onto Studio 8H will mark the seventh time she's hosted SNL.

Here's everything you need to know about when Johansson will host SNL for her record-breaking seventh time. (Hint: It's sooner than you think.)

When is Scarlett Johansson hosting SNL in 2025?

Scarlett Johansson during the monologue on Saturday Night Live on December 14, 2019. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Johansson hosts SNL for her seventh time this Saturday, May 17, 2025. The show is celebrating its Season 50 Finale. Episodes start at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and stream next day on Peacock.

Johansson's seven-timer accomplishment means she's finally broken ties with Drew Barrymore and Tina Fey, who have each hosted SNL six times.

RELATED: SNL's "First Warm Day of the Year Red Carpet" Welcomes New York's Wonderful Weirdos

RELATED: Kristen Wiig Steals SNL’s Deal or No Deal Sketch with Steve Carrell

How many times has Scarlett Johansson hosted SNL?

Number of times hosted: 7 (after the May 17, 2025 episode)

First hosting date: January 14, 2006

Age when she first hosted: 21

Who is the musical guest for the May 17, 2025 episode of SNL?

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bad Bunny!

This will be Bad Bunny's first time back in Studio 8H since the star memorably pulled double-duty as Host and Musical Guest back in Season 49. Something tells us he's going to pull out all the stops during his performances on May 17 to close out Season 50.

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 50 for 2024-2025

RELATED: Bill Hader and Jimmy Fallon Got Messy as Twin Cops in “Point Pleasant Police”

How to watch the Saturday Night Live Season 50 finale

Reserve your favorite and most comfortable spot on the couch now: SNL's Season 50 Finale airs Saturday, May 17 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. As usual, all episodes are available to stream the following day on Peacock.

What will be in store? Maybe Domingo will stop by! He is, after all, the breakout sketch star of Season 50. As cast member Chloe Fineman told The View in May, "Truly, like the only time I'm recognized now is as Domingo's girlfriend. I think people are jealous."

Shop SNL merch