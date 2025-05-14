John Krasinski Injured Himself During a High-Stakes Train Stunt for Fountain of Youth

Law & Order's Season 24 finale sees detectives trying to track down the killer of a model, and Hugh Dancy's Nolan Price being placed in a very difficult position.

When Is the Law & Order Season 24 Finale and How Can I Watch It?

New York’s toughest crime fighters will be at it again for the action-packed season finale of Law & Order.

Watch Law & Order Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Season 24 has seen Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) take down some of the city’s most cunning criminals, from the man who gunned down a powerful music mogul to a fanatical bomber targeting fertility doctors.

Now, the unstoppable duo — who are often aided by their boss, Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney) — have one more killer to hunt down before the season wraps up, and this time, they’re trying to solve the murder of a beautiful model.

It won’t be easy, however, to bring the alleged killer to justice. As the episode's synopsis explains, "When a model is murdered, Shaw and Riley believe their suspect may have escalated an obsession to violence; Maroun's efforts to place the suspect near the scene of the crime leave Price in a bind when the evidence may not hold up in court."

To learn more about when and how to catch the finale, read on.

Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott), Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 22. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

When is the Law & Order Season 24 finale? Law & Order's intense Season 24 finale, titled “Look the Other Way," will air on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 8/7c p.m. on NBC.

How to watch the the Law & Order Season 24 finale after it airs

If you missed the finale the night it debuts, you can catch it starting the next day on Peacock, along with all other episodes from this season.

A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 22. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Hugh Dancy, who plays Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, recently told NBC Insider that the finale will force the straight-laced prosecutor to face a difficult “moral question.”

The actor said of one of the dilemma posed in the episode, "If you are confident about the guilt of the person in question, how much should you allow yourself to look the other way when it comes to small, legal nuances?”

That question becomes even more complicated when it involves someone you work closely with, like Price has with Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi).

"Is that an argument for closing your eyes a little bit or is that an argument for being even more insistent on following protocol?” Dancy added.

District Attorney Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 22. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

How to watch past Law & Order episodes

While the season finale might be the last time the dedicated detectives and prosecutors work together to solve crime for a while, the good news is that fans can still relive the drama from past episodes and seasons. All of the Season 24 episodes will be available to stream anytime on Peacock, as well as episodes from select past seasons.

And, lucky for fans, both Law & Order and sister series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit have been renewed for the 2025-2026 season.

