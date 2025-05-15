Is Law & Order: SVU New Tonight? (May 15, 2025)
Don't miss Benson and the squad's latest case by watching the Season 24 finale of Law & Order: SVU.
The Season 26 finale of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is here, and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) won't rest until justice is served.
From nail-biting courtroom battles to high-stakes criminal investigations, Benson and her elite squad have been pounding the pavement this season. Along the way, Benson has made some new friends while reconnecting with trusted old ones; she can take all the help she can get as NYC's most heinous criminals keep her busy. Amid the exciting SVU action, an SVU fan favorite will be celebrating a promotion in the Season 26 finale — but who?
"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY while thinking of her many years as Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."
RELATED: Both Law & Order and Special Victims Unit Renewed for 2025-2026 Season By NBC
Learn where to watch and stream Law & Order: SVU Season 26, below.
Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, May 15, 2025?
Yes!
The logline for tonight's Law & Order: SVU finale — Season 26, Episode 22 ("Post-Rage") — reads: "Benson investigates a string of sexual assaults targeting local female psychiatrists; the squad celebrates a promotion."
When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air?
Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU?
You can watch every episode of Law & Order: SVU — or stream episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock.
RELATED: Taylor Kinney & Ice T's Surprise New Jersey Hangout Was a Real Dick Wolf Crossover
"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."