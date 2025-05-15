Don't miss Benson and the squad's latest case by watching the Season 24 finale of Law & Order: SVU.

The Season 26 finale of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is here, and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) won't rest until justice is served.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

From nail-biting courtroom battles to high-stakes criminal investigations, Benson and her elite squad have been pounding the pavement this season. Along the way, Benson has made some new friends while reconnecting with trusted old ones; she can take all the help she can get as NYC's most heinous criminals keep her busy. Amid the exciting SVU action, an SVU fan favorite will be celebrating a promotion in the Season 26 finale — but who?

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY while thinking of her many years as Benson. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

RELATED: Both Law & Order and Special Victims Unit Renewed for 2025-2026 Season By NBC

Learn where to watch and stream Law & Order: SVU Season 26, below.

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24, Episode 21. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, May 15, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Law & Order: SVU finale — Season 26, Episode 22 ("Post-Rage") — reads: "Benson investigates a string of sexual assaults targeting local female psychiatrists; the squad celebrates a promotion."

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 19. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU typically air on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. New SVU episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1 Episode 3 "Or Just Look Like One". Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

RELATED: Taylor Kinney & Ice T's Surprise New Jersey Hangout Was a Real Dick Wolf Crossover

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Shop Law & Order merch!