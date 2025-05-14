How to Watch NBC’s Joan Rivers Tribute Special After It Aired on TV

From making her debut on The Ed Sullivan Show in the ‘60s to launching countless zingers on E!’s Fashion Police, Joan Rivers remains a cultural icon to this day. And more than a decade after her passing in 2014, her legendary career and lasting impact in the comedy world was honored with an epic, action-packed special on NBC, Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute.

How to Watch Watch Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute on Tuesday, May 13 at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Her daughter, Melissa Rivers, an executive producer on the special that aired on May 13, believes her mother would be pleased with how it turned out. “This tribute is everything my mother would have wanted — hilarious, unfiltered, and filled with people she respected (and roasted)," she said. "And as usual, she was still the funniest person in the room. It’s incredibly moving to see so many iconic comedians come together to celebrate her legacy, especially the women whose careers she helped make possible by breaking down so many doors."

“I know she’d be thrilled to see how far things have come, and she’d still have notes," her daughter added. "This is more than a tribute. It’s a reminder of the trail she blazed and the joy she brought to so many.”

Read on for all the details on how you can still watch Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute after it aired on TV.

How can you watch NBC’s Joan Rivers tribute special after it aired on TV? Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute premiered on NBC on May 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. If you missed it, don't worry — you still have a simple way to watch it. Starting on Wednesday, May 14, an extended and uncensored version of Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute will be available to stream on Peacock.

Joan Rivers attends the Tie The Knot Spring Collection launch hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita and Thetiebar.com at Avenue on February 27, 2013. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tie the Knot

Celebrities who appeared in Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute

Filmed at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City, Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute features a long list of comedians. Here are some of the celebrity faces you can expect to see during the one-hour special:

Rachel Brosnahan

Margaret Cho

Nikki Glaser

Tiffany Haddish

Chelsea Handler

Neil Patrick Harris

Bill Maher

Howie Mandel

Joel McHale

Tracy Morgan

Patton Oswalt

Aubrey Plaza

Sarah Silverman

Melissa Rivers

Jean Smart

Rita Wilson

During an interview with NBC ahead of the special, Handler gave viewers a taste of what would be in store in the special, recalling how Rivers once demanded they hang out. “I once ran into her in New York City,” she said. “And she tapped me on the shoulder and she said, ‘Hey bitch, you’re not better than me. We should be hanging out.’”

You can also expect Haddish to sing in Hebrew. "This isn't a funeral, guys, it's a celebration, alright?" Haddish tells the audience in the special, going on to sing "Hava Nagila," a traditional Jewish song performed during celebrations. "Let's party for Joan for life!"