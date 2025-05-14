Ripley and Frost Help a Child Who Is Turning Blue and Can’t Breathe | Chicago Med | NBC

The Windy City doctors have had their hands full on NBC's Chicago Med.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (May 14, 2025)

The Season 10 finale of Chicago Med is almost here, and Gaffney's finest are being tested amid some insane One Chicago action. From high-stakes medical moments to juicy workplace drama, the Gaffney nurses and doctors have little time to rest this season of Chicago Med. Many Med fan favorites have found themselves at a crossroads ahead of the Season 10 finale, so Chi-Hards can't wait to see what happens as the season concludes.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber (A.K.A. Dr. Dean Archer) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

Get the details about when and where to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10, below.

Is Chicago Med new tonight, May 14, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Chicago Med episode — Season 10, Episode 21 ("Baby Mine...") — reads: "Maggie and Frost fight to get a pair of lungs for a young cystic fibrosis patient; Asher learns whether she can become a surrogate; Ripley and Morris treat a tech billionaire's daughter as she battles leukemia."

When do new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for next week's Chicago Med finale — Season 10, Episode 21 ("...Don't You Cry") — reads: "Goodwin is tasked with enforcing difficult cuts to hospital personnel; Charles' daughter is hospitalized after a car accident; a transplant patient makes a life-changing decision."

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? Stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock. Whether you want to dive into Season 1 medical mayhem or catch up ahead of the Season 10 finale, Peacock is the go-to spot for a One Chicago marathon.

"[Chicago Med is] the best vibe I've ever experienced on a set, honestly," Luke Mitchell, who plays Dr. Mitch Ripley, told NBC Insider. "And that's really strange to say when you're coming into a show so far into its run. It's not what you'd expect. You'd almost expect ego or, I don't know, people that are just turning up to work for the sake of work. But everyone really enjoys turning up to work at Chicago Med. So yeah, it's just a joy. It's amazing to work with such different [co-stars]. Everyone is so different as an actor and their personalities, but everyone is also so humble, and down-to-earth, and giving. The whole thing is just a pleasure."