Meet the Cast of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2
It's going to be an amazing season.
Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island is almost here, with a brand new batch of contestants ready to set sail for adventure and the chance to take home a fortune. Here's everyone who will be playing and competing for hidden briefcases next year. (And remember: Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island is streaming on Peacock.)
Rock Carlson, 65, from Henderson, Nevada
Maria-Grace Cook, 21, from Greer, South Carolina
Seychelle Cordero, 31, from Staten Island, New York
David Genat, 44, from Perth, Australia
On a bet, Genat began a successful modeling career in 2002. In 2017, his friend Sarah Tilleke competed on the second season of Australian Survivor, and convinced Genat, a longtime fan of the series, to submit his own audition tape. He was cast in 2019's Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders, and made it to Day 34 of the competition, ultimately becoming the second juror on the Final Council. The next year, he returned for Australian Survivor: All Stars and won the whole game, earning him the title of Sole Survivor and $500,00 AU. Can he repeat his success with the Banker?
Courtney Kim, 36, from Charlotte, North Carolina
Will Kirby, 51, from Los Angeles, California
A board certified dermatologist, Kirby rose to fame as the winner of the second season Big Brother; he competed on Season 7, Big Brother: All Stars, and then as the one-off Big Brother “neighbor” in Season 22.
Since Season 15, Kirby was a jury moderator at the end of each season. However, in October 2024, he told Parade. “It’s simply time to hang up the proverbial cleats. The run I’ve had on the show, first as a contestant and then as a host, is practically unheard of but nothing lasts forever; I am ready to pass the reality television baton!”
Alexis Lete, 27, from Louisville, Kentucky
Luke Olejniczak, 29, from Eagle River, Wisconsin
Sydnee Peck, 27 from Redondo Beach, California
Parvati Shallow, 41, from Los Angeles, California
Now an executive coach, Shallow is a four-time Survivor player, winning the Micronesia season in 2008. She returned to reality TV on Season 2 of the Emmy-winning competition The Traitors and told Entertainment Weekly, "What was fun about The Traitors is they knew my reputation, but they were willing to keep me around.” Hopefully she'll have just as much fun on DONDI.
