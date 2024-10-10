The Banker Reveals His Identity and Makes a Historic $1.2 MILLION Deal | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

It's going to be an amazing season.

Meet the Cast of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island is almost here, with a brand new batch of contestants ready to set sail for adventure and the chance to take home a fortune. Here's everyone who will be playing and competing for hidden briefcases next year. (And remember: Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island is streaming on Peacock.)

Rock Carlson, 65, from Henderson, Nevada

Charles Carlson for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Maria-Grace Cook, 21, from Greer, South Carolina

Maria Grace Cook for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

RELATED: Deal or No Deal Island's Amy and Stephanie Refute Their Villain Status: "It's a Game"

Seychelle Cordero, 31, from Staten Island, New York

Seychelle Cordero for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

David Genat, 44, from Perth, Australia

David Genat for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

On a bet, Genat began a successful modeling career in 2002. In 2017, his friend Sarah Tilleke competed on the second season of Australian Survivor, and convinced Genat, a longtime fan of the series, to submit his own audition tape. He was cast in 2019's Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders, and made it to Day 34 of the competition, ultimately becoming the second juror on the Final Council. The next year, he returned for Australian Survivor: All Stars and won the whole game, earning him the title of Sole Survivor and $500,00 AU. Can he repeat his success with the Banker?

Courtney Kim, 36, from Charlotte, North Carolina

Courtney Kim for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Will Kirby, 51, from Los Angeles, California

"Dr. Will" Kirby for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

A board certified dermatologist, Kirby rose to fame as the winner of the second season Big Brother; he competed on Season 7, Big Brother: All Stars, and then as the one-off Big Brother “neighbor” in Season 22.

Since Season 15, Kirby was a jury moderator at the end of each season. However, in October 2024, he told Parade. “It’s simply time to hang up the proverbial cleats. The run I’ve had on the show, first as a contestant and then as a host, is practically unheard of but nothing lasts forever; I am ready to pass the reality television baton!”

Alexis Lete, 27, from Louisville, Kentucky

Alexis Lete for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Luke Olejniczak, 29, from Eagle River, Wisconsin

Luke Olejniczak for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Sydnee Peck, 27 from Redondo Beach, California

Sydnee Peck for or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Parvati Shallow, 41, from Los Angeles, California

Parvati Shallow for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Now an executive coach, Shallow is a four-time Survivor player, winning the Micronesia season in 2008. She returned to reality TV on Season 2 of the Emmy-winning competition The Traitors and told Entertainment Weekly, "What was fun about The Traitors is they knew my reputation, but they were willing to keep me around.” Hopefully she'll have just as much fun on DONDI.

RELATED: A Timeline of the Unexpected Friendship Between Reality Show Legends Parvati Shallow & Boston Rob

Phillip Solomon, 37, from Austin, Texas

Phillip Solomon for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Storm Wilson, 25, Austin, Texas

Storm Wilson for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Dickson Wong, 24, Wood River, Illinois

Dickson Wong for Deal Or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

La Shell Wooten, 55, Chapel Hill, North Carolina