Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (May 14, 2025)

Season 13 of ​Chicago Fire has been a white-knuckled watch as the firefighters face whatever crisis comes their way.

Firehouse 51 has faced some seriously insane infernos this season, and amid the action-packed rescues and blazing battles, Chi-Hards have been on the edge of their seats to see what happens next. As the Season 13 finale approaches on the horizon, the stakes have never been higher among the Windy City heroes as one of Firehouse 51's own lands in trouble.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

Find out when and where to watch new Chicago Fire Season 13 episodes, below.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) appear on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 14 "In The Trenches: Part III". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, May 14, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Chicago Fire episode — Season 13, Episode 21 ("The Bad Guy") — reads: "Kidd strengthens her bond with Natalie during a road trip; Severide investigates a car fire and uncovers surprising evidence; Violet receives a career opportunity after being featured in a local newspaper."

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 air? New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Chicago Fire episode — Season 13, Episode 21 ("It Had to End This Way") — reads: "Severide puts his job on the line to help out one of their own; Kidd navigates Natalie's complicated relationship with her sister; Herrmann prepares to take the Chief test."

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? You can stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — or catch up with the Windy City first responders of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," David Eigenberg (A.K.A. Chicago Fire O.G. Chris Herrmann) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."​

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

